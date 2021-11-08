CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Celtics Express Interest in Ben Simmons Trade, Sixers Want Jaylen Brown

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

The Celtics have engaged in conversations with the Sixers over a potential trade for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

There are no signs of an imminent deal, although talks between the two teams remain fluid, per Charania's report. However, if any blockbuster trade between the two sides manifests, the Celtics would have to include star forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown made his first NBA All-Star team last season, as he posted career highs in points, assists, field-goal and three-point percentage and steals per game. This season, the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA draft is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Celtics have sputtered to a 4-6 start.

Last week, the Simmons saga continued, with the Sixers reportedly fining the three-time All-Star his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday's win over the Pistons.

In training camp, Sixers coach Doc Rivers kicked Simmons out of his third team practice for refusing to participate in a drill, which eventually led to his suspension for the team's season opener, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

After the Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Hawks, Simmons demanded a trade amid public comments from Joel Embiid and Rivers. Over the summer, Simmons refused to meet with teammates, including Embiid, who sought to meet with him in Los Angeles.

Per Charania, the Sixers are seeking clarity on Simmons's pursuit of mental health assistance. Earlier this season, Simmons said he was not mentally ready to play and is reportedly not comfortable with any of the mental health doctors on the team's staff.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are reportedly seeking details on Simmons’s treatment plan, process and a time frame for his return. The team has threatened to return to daily fines for Simmons if he does not participate in team events.

More NBA Coverage:

For More News On The Philadelphia 76ers, Head Over To All 76ers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons For Russell Westbrook Is The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And The Sixers

Two names dominating the majority of news outlets for very different reasons are Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook. Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and has made it known that he is hell-bent on getting away from his team. A great player in many areas of the floor, Simmons let last year’s playoff demons get to him after shooting the lowest FG percentage of all-time. And quite frankly, Philadelphia’s fans have turned on him.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Sixers Trade Feature Ben Simmons To Sacramento

There has been some progress made in the stalemate between the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons has begun the process of reporting to the team, which will bring one act of the saga to an end. It still remains to be seen when exactly Ben Simmons plans...
NBA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Interest in Sixers' Ben Simmons Could be Fading

The Philadelphia 76ers had their sights set on superstar prospects such as Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal when Ben Simmons requested a trade. Unfortunately, Philly didn't hear much from the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards. Instead, the Sixers fielded calls from teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Toronto...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
arcamax.com

Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept the 76ers’ assistance to address his mental readiness to play is frustrating the organization. Simmons has been receiving treatment from team doctors for a back ailment. But he has been unwilling to meet with Sixers doctors to discuss his mental readiness, according to ESPN. The disgruntled point guard has been working instead with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Players Associations since this summer. He has not shared details of those meetings with the Sixers, according to the report.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Criticises Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley For Calling Out Ben Simmons: “You Were The Same Prima Donna When You Were The Man”

Ben Simmons' trade saga has turned uglier than it should have ever become. Usually, it is rare to see so much drama around a player wanting out of the team. In defense of the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons did take extreme measures to not join back the team. At the end of the day, he is still wearing a 76ers jersey, not willingly though.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Sixers come up short against Knicks, Joel Embiid OUT, plus the Ben Simmons/Jaylen Brown report

To say Monday was an eventful day for the Philadelphia 76ers would be an understatement. First, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ben Simmons has agreed to meet with the Sixers’ medical team and share more information regarding his mental health. Simmons’ camp opened up the dialogue after the team elected to reinstate the $360,000 fines whenever the former No. 1 overall pick misses a game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Express Interest#Ben Simmons Trade#Sixers Want#Athletic#Charania#Hawks
chatsports.com

Report: ‘No timeline’ for Ben Simmons’ return to the Sixers

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne appeared on NBA Today Tuesday afternoon to provide insight on a few storylines revolving around Ben Simmons and his progress toward playing again for the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Shelburne, Simmons is working with mental health professionals through the NBPA to reach a state of “mental readiness”...
NBA
The Spun

Ben Simmons Reportedly Takes Notable Step With Sixers

After months of conflict between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, the former No. 1 overall pick reportedly took a major step recently that may help lead to a resolution. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons met with a team-recommended specialist recently to “discuss mental health concerns.” The decision to...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: 3 reasons trading Ben Simmons is beneficial

Doc Rivers has shifted the focus of the Sixers locker room this season. The 76ers’ 8-2 record is the second-best record in the National Basketball Association. Key wins over the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Chicago Bulls have increased morale. As the Sixers prepare for another week of competition,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Calls Jaylen Brown-Ben Simmons Rumor ‘Beyond Disturbing’

Kendrick Perkins clearly believes Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics should think twice — and maybe three, four or five times — before trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources, that the Celtics have engaged in conversations with the...
NBA
RealGM

Celtics Have Engaged 76ers On Trade For Ben Simmons

The Boston Celtics have engaged in trade talks for Ben Simmons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Any deal for Simmons would have to include Jaylen Brown. While Simmons hasn't played this season, Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Those talks are fluid with no traction...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Charlotte

As the NBA regular season continues to roll on, NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has still not played a game for the Philadelphia 76ers. This was to be expected and it is unlikely that he will. Philadelphia continues to look for a trade for a player they can come in and make an impact right away.
NBA
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Ben Simmons trade scenarios, Payton Pritchard at point guard, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s on-court chemistry

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Are Brown and Tatum too redundant? Seems so after Brown’s absence. Further more, does the team need a different mix of “stars”? —Joe S. Most likely Jayson...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Have Talked To Sixers About Ben Simmons

10:54am: A league source tells Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald (Twitter link) that the report of the Celtics discussing a trade for Simmons is “untrue.” This could be a matter of semantics — perhaps Boston checked in on Simmons, but isn’t actively engaged in discussions with Philadelphia. For what...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Jaylen Brown, John Wall

A trio of NBA All-Stars—past and present—recently took a spin on the perpetually moving rumor mill. One has been a constant there for months: Ben Simmons, who is anxiously awaiting a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers. The others are fresh faces to the process: John Wall, who's been off the grid awaiting an end to his tenure with the Houston Rockets; and Jaylen Brown, a somewhat stunning addition as he otherwise seems to hold building-block status for the Boston Celtics.
NBA
libertyballers.com

A Ben Simmons-Jaylen Brown swap is an absolute no-brainer

The only thing hotter in the basketball world than Seth Curry is Sixers Twitter right now. On the heels of a new Ben Simmons report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sixers fans are ablaze with the possibility of shipping out Simmons for Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown. Here’s an excerpt...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

21K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy