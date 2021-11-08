CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here’s What Eve’s Maternity Leave Means For Her Role On ABC’s ‘Queens’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8Adm_0cq9sWVH00

As ABC’s new drama series, Queens , continues to take primetime by storm, series lead Eve will be taking a break from the Nasty B’s fictional world.

The rapper is currently preparing for the birth of her first child in February 2022 and will be on maternity leave for an undisclosed amount of time.

Eve—who plays Brianna/Professor Sex—has been commuting back and forth from Atlanta, where the series is filmed, to her family home in the United Kingdom.

Deadline reports that “ABC and the show’s producers have been supportive [by] adjusting the schedule, so Eve could film additional scenes before her leave to be with her family. As a result, Brianna will be in the majority of Queens ‘ original 13-episode order.”

It’s also been reported that her character’s storyline wraps up in a way that works should Eve decide to return and should the series get renewed for a second season.

Queens has received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but there’s no confirmation regarding the series being picked up.

If you’re not caught up on the drama happening with the ladies of Queens , we highly recommend a quick binge on Hulu, ahead of its fourth episode airing Tuesday (Nov. 9) at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the video for Queens’ single, “Nasty Girl” below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Set To Feature Guest Stars Fivio Foreign And Wyclef Jean

Just as ABC’s Queens is becoming a household staple on primetime, things are only heating up with the announcement of upcoming guest appearances. As the Queens—formerly known as the Nasty Bit**es— prepare for their American Music Awards performance, in the wake of personal tragedy, they hope it will solidify their comeback. In a preview of Episode 5 entitled, “Do Anything For Clout,” fans learn rapper Fivio Foreign will make his way into the mix. During behind-the-scenes moments shared from the cast during filming, Jadakiss will also be making his grand entrance on the series, reportedly during Episode 5 as well. It is unclear the exact...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Here’s Why Lil Nas X Is Making An Actual Appearance On ‘Maury’

When Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, Montero, this past September, one video that immediately caught the attention of fans was the visual for “That’s What I Want.” In the visual, the singer-rapper falls for his football teammate (played by Yai Ariza) and their scorching, newfound relationship quickly turns into a heartbreaking entanglement as he realizes that his new love is leading a double life. Upon learning about his beau’s wife and young child, naturally, the always over the top artist plans to get to the bottom of things opting to expose his lover on Maury. This is when fiction and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity Leave#Commuting#Abc#Rotten Tomatoes#Hulu
rolling out

Nadine Velazquez Becomes A Rapper In ABC’s ‘Queens’

Rapping is a new skill Nadine Velazquez is honing on the ABC series “Queens.”. “Queens” tells the story of the four members of a defunct 1990s hip-hop female band reuniting in their 40s to recapture their former fame and swagger. Velazquez is relying on her performing chops to nail her...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

How Eve’s Pregnancy Will Impact Her ‘Queens’ Character and Filming Schedule

Making some changes. Pregnant Eve is going on maternity leave from ABC’s Queens while expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. Queens, which premiered last month, also stars Brandy Norwood, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez. The drama follows four musicians who reunite in an attempt to score back their fame from their ’90s hip-hop careers. With the 42-year-old rapper’s temporary departure, the series will be losing out on a lead character.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous

She’s baaaaack. You got baseboards!? If not, GET SOME. Sheree Whitfield has officially been included as a full-time cast member on season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season promises the ultimate cast shake up as viewers say goodbye to Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Instead we will be graced with Sheree, Marlo Hampton, and some of Porsha’s leftovers Drew Sidora […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

New Head of the Class, ABC's Queen Singalong and More

On TV this Thursday: Isabella Gomez steps up to the Head of the Class, Darren Criss emcees a Queen Family Singalong, and JoJo Siwa launches a new reality competition. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. HBO Max. gen:LOCK. HBO Max. Head of the...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
WORLD
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jon Gosselin Reveals Collin, 17, Enlisted

Jon Gosselin gave an update on his son Collin during his recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. With the Gosselin family no longer on TV and fairly inactive on social media, fans often look for updates on how the children are doing. What future plans does Collin have? Jon admitted that his son had a few options for his future. But, he did make the decision to enlist.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Vibe

732
Followers
629
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy