Here’s What Eve’s Maternity Leave Means For Her Role On ABC’s ‘Queens’

As ABC’s new drama series, Queens , continues to take primetime by storm, series lead Eve will be taking a break from the Nasty B’s fictional world.

The rapper is currently preparing for the birth of her first child in February 2022 and will be on maternity leave for an undisclosed amount of time.

Eve—who plays Brianna/Professor Sex—has been commuting back and forth from Atlanta, where the series is filmed, to her family home in the United Kingdom.

Deadline reports that “ABC and the show’s producers have been supportive [by] adjusting the schedule, so Eve could film additional scenes before her leave to be with her family. As a result, Brianna will be in the majority of Queens ‘ original 13-episode order.”

It’s also been reported that her character’s storyline wraps up in a way that works should Eve decide to return and should the series get renewed for a second season.

Queens has received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but there’s no confirmation regarding the series being picked up.

If you’re not caught up on the drama happening with the ladies of Queens , we highly recommend a quick binge on Hulu, ahead of its fourth episode airing Tuesday (Nov. 9) at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the video for Queens’ single, “Nasty Girl” below.