New this week: ‘Red Notice,’ Silk Sonic and ‘Clifford’

By Bristol Myers Squibb
foxlexington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Can a movie be a blockbuster on Netflix? That’s what “Red Notice,” available at home on Friday, hopes to accomplish. The comedy-action film has a big screen budget...

foxlexington.com

hot96.com

Silk Sonic delivers smooth new single, “Smokin Out the Window”

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are back with the third single from their upcoming debut album. As with their previous singles “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate,” “Smokin Out the Window” nods to the classic sounds of ’70s soul, and a retro video features Bruno, Anderson and their backup singers performing choreography on the stage set of a non-existent TV show.
MUSIC
NME

Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have shared the tracklist for their upcoming debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. The pair announced last month that their forthcoming LP will be released on November 12, after having previously suggested it wouldn’t arrive until early next year. The album will mark Mars’ first since 2016’s ’24K Magic’, and Anderson’s first since 2019’s ‘Ventura’.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak Warns Ebro Not To Leak The New Silk Sonic Album

For fans who have waited almost a year for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars to bless us with a full-length Silk Sonic record, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, .Paak and Mars teamed up to make a couple of major announcements regarding their musical collective. "Smokin' Out The Window," a new Silk Sonic single, will drop November 5, the pair said. And An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo's debut album, is set to release a week later, on November 12.
MUSIC
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Mayor Pete’ and more

“Red Notice” feels like the heist thriller/buddy comedy version of “Jungle Cruise,” and not just because they both star Dwayne Johnson. But this action-packed tale of an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch another art thief (Gal Gadot) is less a plausible, engaging story than an elaborate kind of cinematic theme-park ride. In this case, it’s one that globetrots from Italy to Russia to England to Spain and yadda yadda, as these three attractive people bicker and banter comically between fight and chase scenes. The heist part of the story — centering on the effort to steal three gilded eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra — isn’t especially thrilling. And the comedy — mostly driven by a PG-13 version of Reynolds’s Deadpool patter — isn’t especially funny. There are, however, some twists and double-crossings along the way (some more clever than others), and a lightly unserious approach to the whole enterprise that tells you it’s okay not to care too deeply about anything you’re seeing. Case in point: Just as the film segues to an underground Nazi bunker in Argentina that looks like something out “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Johnson starts whistling the famous trumpet fanfare that accompanies almost everything Harrison Ford does in that 1981 film. Like most of “Red Notice,” it’s an instantly recognizable, self-referential winkwink telling you: It’s only a movie. When Gadot delivers the line “I can’t wait to see what happens next,” my first thought was “Well, that makes one of us” — except she’s being sarcastic, too. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also playing in area theaters. Contains violence and action, some sexual references and strong language. 117 minutes.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office Over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Marvel’s comic book epic “Eternals” is once again dominating domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, the superhero adventure has collected a leading $27.5 million from 4,090 North American theaters. Through Sunday, “Eternals” crossed the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada, with box office receipts at $118 million. Though it wouldn’t be a particularly notable benchmark in pre-COVID times, only a handful of films have surpassed $100 million domestically in 2021. “Eternals” declined 61% from its $71 million debut, a drop that falls somewhere in between Marvel’s other pandemic releases, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases November 12: Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
MUSIC
Billboard

Silk Sonic Drop Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic': Listen Now

Eight-plus months after we were gifted with the debut Silk Sonic single "Leave the Door Open," the duo's first album -- An Evening With Silk Sonic -- has arrived. The nine-track project, guest-hosted by funk legend Bootsy Collins, includes the two-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Leave the Door Open," as well as the previously released "Skate" and "Smokin Out the Window."
MUSIC
Variety

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Endures as Box Office Leader Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through...
MOVIES
Variety

‘And Just Like That…’ Star Nicole Ari Parker Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Ari Parker has signed with CAA. The actor will next be seen in “And Just Like That…,” HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis. The series premieres Dec. 9. A philanthropist as well as a producer, Nicole Ari Parker gained wide recognition for her work as Teri Joseph on Showtime’s “Soul Food.” She has also appeared on television’s “Chicago P.D.,” “Empire,” “Younger,” “The Romanoffs,” and “I’m Dying Up Here.” In 2015, she had a recurring role opposite Morris Chestnut in “Rosewood.” On the film side, Parker starred in the Universal ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina Hall Teams With Robert De Niro for ‘Midnight Run’ Sequel

Regina Hall is set to star in a sequel to Midnight Run, with original star Robert De Niro attached to produce. Midnight Run came out in 1988 and starred De Niro as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. The buddy comedy sees the duo traveling cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. Story details on the sequel are being kept under wraps. Universal had been trying to get a sequel or remake of...
MOVIES
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES

