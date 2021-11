All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The coming decade will bring profound change to the world’s energy industry. For the past 20 years, Scott W. Tinker, the State Geologist of Texas, has studied the framework, challenges, timing, and scale of the energy transition, which he defines as “lifting the world from poverty and minimizing the environmental impacts of solar, wind, batteries, nuclear, oil, coal, and natural gas.” Looking at this issue from a global perspective can be challenging to Texas, an oil-rich state where the financial outcomes of energy change are felt directly.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO