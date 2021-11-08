CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Charity Foundation Led by Angelo Koo Launches Online Art Courses for WFH Parents and Kids

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaipei Taiwan (Merxwire) - The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people, especially during the summer vacation, as many parents had to care for children while working at home. The CDF Foundation recently to launched online courses for working from home (WFH) parents and their kids featuring the popular Zentangle...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Corporate Philanthropy Day Sales Held By Foundation Led By Angelo Koo Empower Schoolchildren in Remote Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan (Merxwire) - The China Development Foundation (CDF) held the annual CDF "Corporate Philanthropy Day" at its headquarters, inviting 14 public welfare organizations across Taiwan to sell their goods before the Chinese New Year. CDIB Capital Group Chairman and CDF Chairman Angelo Koo deeply believes that "education is the...
CHARITIES
dailyhodl.com

APENFT Foundation Launches $100 Million ‘Art Dream Fund’

APENFT, the premier NFT foundation and fund, and TRON have announced the formal establishment of the $100 million ‘Art Dream Fund’ to explore, cultivate and support talented NFT and digital artists. APENFT aims to collect meaningful stories and promote the fusion of finance, culture and art in the metaverse and...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Online Courses#Art#Visual Arts#Poverty#Charity Foundation Led#Cdib Capital Group#The Cdf Foundation#Polish
98online.com

Parents Searching Their Kids’ Rooms

Kirk & Marianne talked about parents and searching their kids’ rooms, and provided perspectives from both the parents’ and the kids’ side of it! Callers join in to provide their experiences as well.
KIDS
otakustudy.com

Sony Foundation Australia Launch Gaming4Life Charity Stream Program

Sony Foundation Australia has today kicked off their GAMING4LIFE charity stream event, which will run for the entire month of November 2021. Offering “incredible money-can’t-buy prizes for audiences to win” and the opportunity for content creators in Melbourne to “stream live from Australia’s biggest video games venue, Fortress Melbourne”, all of this is being done with the goal of raising at least $50,000 to fund 500 nights of accommodation for regional youth cancer patients who must travel to a city hospital for treatment. Every $100 raised during GAMING4LIFE will fund one night of emergency accommodation at a Quest serviced apartment for a young person with cancer. To take a look at the full program (as of writing), click HERE.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing in parking after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
suwaneemagazine.com

Student Organizes Parent-Child Tennis Charity Fundraiser

14-year-old Dilan Shingadia, freshman at North Gwinnett High School, recently organized a parent-child tennis round robin fundraiser. The event, held August 9 in Edinburgh subdivision in Suwanee, featured a morning of back-to-school tennis fun for a cause. Kids of all levels of play, from 10-year-old beginners to high school varsity players, partnered with their parents and siblings and came together to increase allergy awareness and raise money for Food Allergy Research & Awareness (FARE). All money raised was donated to FARE and will be used to create safe treat boxes for kindergarten students with food allergies at Riverside Elementary School. Dilan, a life-long sufferer of severe food allergies, understands the difficulties faced by school-aged children struggling to deal with their allergies and the anxiety associated with them. As an avid tennis player, he hoped to combine his love for tennis with his desire to support research toward a cure, and help educate his community about how impactful and difficult life with severe food allergies can be. The event, which consisted of 40-plus players, three to five matches per partners, trophies, and an enormous breakfast spread including allergy-friendly foods donated by Edinburgh HOA and the community, raised more than $850. Dilan hopes to make the fundraiser an annual tradition, and one day create his own charity servicing children with life-threatening food allergies.
SUWANEE, GA
WJLA

Mastering the art of online dating

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Online dating has surged over the years, with more people opting for the screen instead of the social scene. But connecting with someone on a deeper level takes a lot of work no matter which platform you use. Alyssa Dineen, author of 'The Art of Online Dating: Style Your Most Authentic Self and Cultivate a Mindful Dating Life,' shared a plan for success.
WASHINGTON, DC
ideastream.org

Cleveland Foundation to help launch a community-led nonprofit newsroom in 2022

A new nonprofit newsroom centered on community-led issues is slated to launch in 2022. The Ohio Local News Initiative will eventually add similar newsrooms throughout the state. The Cleveland Foundation is funding the effort, in collaboration with other Northeast Ohio-based organizations and the American Journalism Project, a local news venture...
CLEVELAND, OH
aithority.com

Skill Development Course On Foundations Of Modern Machine Learning launched At IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad

50-week online programme to benefit undergraduate engineering students across India. A 50-week-long online programme on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning designed for the benefit of undergraduate engineering students in India, got underway at IIIT Hyderabad. Prof P J Narayanan, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, inaugurated the programme. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin...
EDUCATION
Record-Herald

Free parenting course offered

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund will offer a free five-week parenting course to parents and caregivers of children from birth through age 12. This includes grandparents, other relatives, guardians, etc. “Parents, Stay Positive!” will help caregivers to learn how to encourage more of the behavior they...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
ricethresher.org

Spring into art this course registration

​​As spring course registration approaches, why not take advantage of all that Rice has to offer and venture into the arts? Whether someone is fitting the course between general chemistry and computer science or looking to add yet another art class to their schedule, everyone needs a change of pace, and these courses may offer just that. With everything from watching modernist auteur cinema to movement training for actors, Rice offers courses for a variety of interests. Not only do several of these courses fill distribution group one requirements, they also offer a new way to engage with the material, often with plenty of hands-on and performance-based work. So, before you completely fill up your schedule, try springing into these fine arts-based courses.
EDUCATION
tkmagazine.com

Capper Foundation Earns 9th Consecutive Charity Navigator 4-Star Rating

Capper Foundation is excited to announce they have earned their ninth consecutive Charity Navigator 4-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. This rating (the highest possible) indicates an adherence to sector best practices and execution of the organization’s mission in a financially efficient way....
TOPEKA, KS
voice-tribune.com

Art of Bourbon Online Auction

An intimate evening for Pappy Van Winkle headlined the Speed Art Museum’s online “Art of Bourbon” auction on Sept. 23. The auction included some of the world’s most hard-to-find whiskeys. Among the bottles was a rare, numbered $12,500 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-year from the 1990s.
SHOPPING
GreenwichTime

Rolling Stone Launches Online Media Writing Course With The New School, Yellowbrick

Rolling Stone is teaming up with The New School on a new online course designed for aspiring journalists hoping to land a job in media and advertising. The “Media Writing Essentials” course is available now on the online education platform, Yellowbrick, and open to students of all ages and skill levels. Taught by editors from Rolling Stone, along with journalists from The New York Times, Variety and other leading publications, the certificate course is intended to help students build and refine the essential skills necessary to make it in today’s competitive media landscape.
EDUCATION
vegasnews.com

Homie, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Partner Up For “Saves for Charity”

An official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights (VGK), the tech-based real estate company Homie announced that it will again partner with the VGK Foundation on “Saves for Charity” to benefit the Las Vegas Coalition to Make Homes Possible. As part of the philanthropic partnership, the VGK Foundation will become...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy