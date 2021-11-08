CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Fed's Powell: Pandemic recession has particularly hurt women

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed concern Monday that the pandemic recession has had an unusually harmful economic effect on women, who have been forced to shoulder additional responsibilities for childcare, forcing many of them to leave work. "As schools closed and childcare services shuttered during the...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cheddar.com

Skyrocketing Inflation Isn't Enough to Scare Team Transitory Into Changing Course

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Over the span of the pandemic, certain numbers have loomed large. Early on, it was the daily coronavirus case count. Then weekly unemployment claims became a data point to watch.
BUSINESS
WTOK-TV

Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, in many cases for more money elsewhere as companies bump up pay to fill job openings that are close to an all-time high. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Federal Reserve Chair#Americans#Powell Sa
New York Post

Biden concedes his COVID stimulus checks fueled spike in inflation

President Biden on Wednesday conceded that inflation is at a three-decade high because “people have more money now” as a result of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus legislation, recognizing a central point made by people who are arguing against a nearly $2 trillion sequel. Biden unexpectedly endorsed the stance of...
BUSINESS
Ibj.com

Economist: Pandemic recession has ended, but disruptions linger

Although last year’s pandemic-driven recession was brief, the economy is still dealing with numerous disruptions related to COVID-19, according to Fifth Third Bank Chief Investment Strategist Jeff Korzenik. “We’ve done significant structural damage to the economy,” Korzenik said Wednesday during IBJ’s 2022 Economic Forecast event at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: Prices will moderate as we get through the pandemic

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly was speaking at the National Association of Business Economists virtual meeting. She said it is too early to know how far the US economy is from full employment, adding that there won’t be better clarity until the middle of next year. “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Powell highlights Fed's commitment to 'inclusive' recovery

Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed's commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups. “While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people ... we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than just the headline numbers,” Powell said in remarks to a conference Tuesday on diversity and inclusion. Powell's comments illustrate one reason why the Fed has been hesitant to reverse its low-interest rate policies even as inflation has spiked to three-decade highs this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Powell touts benefits of maximum employment

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve looks at a wide range of indicators in gauging how close the economy is to reaching full employment, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, as he reiterated the benefits of targeting workers who often remain on the sidelines. "When we assess...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fed's Powell says bridging gender gaps key to successful economy

(Reuters) - Women suffered more from job losses in the COVID-19 recession than men and bridging gender gaps is imperative for the U.S. economy to reach its full potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday. "Long-standing disparities weigh on the productive capacity of our economy, which can only...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Economy has ‘fully recovered’ from COVID pandemic: Fed's Bullard

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued on Monday that the United States is in "pretty good shape for economic growth" and pointed out that gross domestic product (GDP) is "above pre-pandemic levels so we already fully recovered in that sense from the pandemic and the pandemic isn't even over yet."
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fed's Powell: Will take some time to assess nature of post-COVID job market

(Reuters) - Gaining a full understanding of how job market dynamics have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will take some time, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Powell, speaking at a press conference after the Fed's latest policy meeting, said this summer's wave of infections from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy