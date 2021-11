Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen made the most of his opportunities against Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their matchup in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville’s Allen made three crucial plays against the Bills and made NFL history along the way. He came away with a sack on a second-and-10 play late in the second quarter, making it the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started recording sacks as a statistic in 1982.

