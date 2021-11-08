CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Search Through a User's Tweets on Twitter

By Aya Masango
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter may no longer require you to jump through hoops to find someone's tweets thanks to a handy feature. The social media platform has added a button to its iOS app to help you find people's tweets more easily than before. Here's what to know about it and how...

Twitter on iOS Now Lets You Easily Search For Tweets From Specific Accounts

Twitter on iOS is now rolling out the ability for users to more easily search for tweets from a specific account, using a new search field that appears on an account's page. The feature, which was first spotted on Twitter, offers users a much easier way to search for tweets from a specific user. While the ability was previously possible using the standard Twitter search field, the new search field is more straightforward and logical.
