Beyond the Beard – The Meaning of “No Shave November”

Do you or someone in your life plan to participate in No Shave November or Movember? Several charities do their own versions of the month each year in support of Men’s Health. As we are getting into the middle of November LendingTree surveyed over 2,000 Americans about their facial hair and grooming habits. One interesting statistic? Almost half of Americans think bearded men are better with money than their clean-shaven counterparts.

3 DAYS AGO