Beyond the Beard – The Meaning of “No Shave November”

I'm Still Doing It This Year Though. It's November and it's the annual tradition of not shaving your face. A tradition started by a few people who wanted to bring awareness to colon cancer and the men who get it by refusing to shave their face all November and using the money they would have spent on razors as a donation to the Matthew Hill Foundation or other prostate cancer-related charities.
As No Shave November and Movember charity events get underway, here’s a fun fact: Almost half of Americans think bearded men are better with money than their clean-shaven counterparts. That’s according to a LendingTree survey of more than 2,000 Americans about grooming in honor of this month’s tradition of letting...
Do you or someone in your life plan to participate in No Shave November or Movember? Several charities do their own versions of the month each year in support of Men’s Health. As we are getting into the middle of November LendingTree surveyed over 2,000 Americans about their facial hair and grooming habits. One interesting statistic? Almost half of Americans think bearded men are better with money than their clean-shaven counterparts.
No-Shave November with Arkansas Urology, KNWA Today & Fox 24 News. No-Shave November with Arkansas Urology, KNWA Today & Fox 24 News. Cancer Challenge: Survivors say great cancer care is critical. Walmart testing alternatives to plastic bags. Walmart and Gatik's self-driving vehicles. Local doctor gives mask recommendation as more kids...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is No Shave November, and Lawton Police Officers are proud to take part for a good cause. For the month, LPD suspends its uniform policy requiring officers to keep facial hair shorter than half an inch when they donate to Spirit of Survival. This is...
Here's the difference between the two and how they both raise funds for health research. Maybe you haven't understood it, though. I mean, are they trying to grow out a mustache or beard to look somewhat more "Pilgrim-ish" in honor of Thanksgiving? Or is it an attempt to keep their face warmer as the weather grows cold? What's the point behind it?
Wilton police will be participating in an expanded “No-Shave November” until January by growing out their facial hair to highlight men’s health issues. No Shave November events are traditionally associated with prostate and testicular cancer. The effort will go toward raising funds for national charities and health organizations, including Visiting...
SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to start growing out the facial hair for No Shave November. Some of the men in the KSAT newsroom will start to look a little different over the next few weeks. However, the mission behind all that scruff has a deeper purpose. Sara Svendsen is...
November brings to mind all the fall feelings. The crisp air and turning leaves, and this year, snow, has us all thinking about sweaters, warm fires and hot chocolate. This year, the Leader is launching a November endeavor to bring another thought to mind. It’s called No Shave November and...
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Some of Staunton’s male police officers are sporting a little more facial hair right now. Normally, department policy does not allow anything more than a mustache, but it is bending the rules for officers to participate in No-Shave November and December. For just $25 donated to...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA)— During the month of November, men across the country will forgo shaving and grooming to bring conversations about men’s health and prostate cancer awareness to the table. The goal of the nationwide campaign is to grow awareness by embracing your hair and donating the money you typically spend on shaving and […]
Citizens may notice the addition of beards and goatees among officers of the Benton Police Department throughout November. The No-Shave November movement, popular for raising funds and awareness for cancer, is being borrowed for the cause of the annual Shop with Our Cops program overseen by Chaplain Tamara Gore each holiday season.
While we here at News5 are focusing our facial fund raising efforts on cancer, all month long in Your Healthy Family I will be sharing stories on many of the important health issues facing men particularly.
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Child & Youth Advocacy Center in Lewisburg is teaming up with local law enforcement officer for their annual No Shave November fundraiser. Law enforcement officers that wish to participate in No Shave November can donate a pre-determined amount to sport a beard while on duty to help the center. Typically […]
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The start of November means men and women across the country are putting down the razor to celebrate, honor and raise funds for those who have fought against cancer. According to the CDC, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S., and nearly 600,000 die from it, making it the second leading cause of death.
