New vaccine mandate in Los Angeles goes into effect
LOS ANGELES, calif. (KERO) — A new vaccine mandate takes effect in Los Angeles Monday. Anyone wanting to enter...www.turnto23.com
LOS ANGELES, calif. (KERO) — A new vaccine mandate takes effect in Los Angeles Monday. Anyone wanting to enter...www.turnto23.com
Let's hurt small businesses even more. Who's going to pay for the vaccine bouncer? This mandate is overreach, plain and simple. It's all about control.
I will not Comply.. I was going to go to the LA auto show but I’m not getting tested or Vaccinated.. LA will loose Billions.. I’m going to Orange County .. they have common sense their..
The mayor is not for the people
Comments / 30