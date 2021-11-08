CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New vaccine mandate in Los Angeles goes into effect

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, calif. (KERO) — A new vaccine mandate takes effect in Los Angeles Monday. Anyone wanting to enter...

Cheryl Gregerson Haines
6d ago

Let's hurt small businesses even more. Who's going to pay for the vaccine bouncer? This mandate is overreach, plain and simple. It's all about control.

nelson
6d ago

I will not Comply.. I was going to go to the LA auto show but I’m not getting tested or Vaccinated.. LA will loose Billions.. I’m going to Orange County .. they have common sense their..

saintly
6d ago

The mayor is not for the people

