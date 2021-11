HARRISBURG, PA — On Friday, Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania led education advocates, students, and families from across Pennsylvania who rang the bells of justice in a rally on the steps of the Capitol. Amid chants for justice, hundreds marched to the PA Judicial Center to mark the start of Pennsylvania’s historic public school funding trial. After seven years of fighting for fair education funding, Pennsylvania’s students and families finally have their day in court.

