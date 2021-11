If you heard economists arguing about “the taper” this year, chances were they weren’t talking about pants or haircuts but about central banks. The question has been when the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global peers, including the European Central Bank, would start to pull back on the massive bond-buying programs they unleashed in 2020, when economies staggering under the pandemic needed all the stimulus central banks could give. Now that the Fed has laid out its tapering plan, the debate is likely to shift to whether it can find the right balance between giving too much or too little support to an economy in transition.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO