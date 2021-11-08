CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman arrested after inflatable house shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCtjO_0cq9pk1C00

AUSTIN, TX — A woman accused of killing her neighbor after an argument has turned herself in to police in Austin, Texas.

Nora Lee Lopez is facing first degree murder charges, after police said she shot her neighbor, James Traylor, multiple times on Monday, Nov. 1.

KXAN spoke to witnesses, who said the two neighbors had been “arguing over the alleged theft of a Bouncy House.”

Neighbors who talked to KXAN described hearing multiple shots, and said children were nearby when it happened. “I don’t want to see the world like this, I don’t want to see people keep dying. They’re doing things with guns that they can’t change. It’s going to live with them for the rest of their life,” the neighbor said.

Witnesses said Lopez fled from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police took Traylor to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

DALLAS — (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.
DALLAS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Company fined $39k in trench collapse that killed worker in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A construction company has been fined $39,200 by the North Carolina Department of Labor for a trench collapse that killed a worker in May. Shane Anthony Sharpe, 38, of Taylorsville, died in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at an Alexander County shopping center. Crews were working on a drainage line, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy