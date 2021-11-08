CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What You Should Do If You Have A Chronic Ringing In Your Ear

By Zrinka Peters
Health Digest
Health Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While tinnitus — chronic ringing in your ear — can't be cured, there are some options for managing it that have proven effective for many...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

Arthritis Pain: Do's And Don'ts

Arthritis is a leading cause of pain and disability worldwide. You can find plenty of advice about easing the pain of arthritis and other conditions with exercise, medication and stress reduction. How do you know what will work for you?. Here are some do's and don'ts to help you figure...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Test#Depression#Americans#Harvard Medical School#The Cleveland Clinic
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
deseret.com

8 signs you have the delta variant

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to surge through the United States, and details about symptoms continue to emerge. The Food and Drug Administration has a list of nine signs that you have the delta variant. The breakdown includes information from outpatient and inpatient COVID-19 survivors. Fever and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
849
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy