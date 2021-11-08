CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York man bursts into flames after being tasered: Report

By Stephen Sorace
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old upstate New York man who covered himself in hand sanitizer burst into flames after police used a Taser on him, according to a local report. Jason Jones had entered the village of Catskill...

www.foxnews.com

NewsBreak
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
