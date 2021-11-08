CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Javid announces independent inquiry into David Fuller sex attacks on corpses

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HVMm_0cq9pWbu00

An independent inquiry will look into how murderer David Fuller went undetected in sexually abusing 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries, the Government has said.

Hospital electrician Fuller admitted murdering then sexually assaulting two women decades before carrying out dozens of sex attacks on corpses in mortuaries over more than a decade.

Sajid Javid has announced an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the offences committed at the hospital, and their national implications.

Penalties available for “appalling” sexual offences will be re-examined to ensure they are appropriate following the case, the Health Secretary also said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOfMU_0cq9pWbu00
Mr Javid announced the inquiry on Monday (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Javid, who apologised to the friends and family of the victims, said the trust involved has already initiated an independent investigation, and thanked it for the steps taken so far.

In a statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon, he told MPs: “Given the scale and the nature of these sexual offences, I believe that we must go further.

“Today I can announce that I am replacing the trust investigation with an independent inquiry.

“The inquiry will look into the circumstances surrounding the offences committed at the hospital, and their national implications.

“It will help us understand how these offences took place without detection in the trust, identify any areas where early action by this trust was necessary, and then consider wider national issues, including for the NHS.”

Sir Jonathan Michael, an experienced NHS chief executive, will lead the inquiry.

Mr Javid said it will be split into two parts – the first being an interim report expected “early in the new year”.

He added: “The second (will be) a final report looking at the broader national picture and the wider lessons for the NHS and for other settings.”

Mr Javid said the terms of reference will be published in “due course” and the chairman will hold talks with families and others.

The Health Secretary told the Commons: “We have a responsibility to everyone affected by these shocking crimes to do right by those we’ve lost and those still left behind in their shock and their grief.

“Nothing we can say in this place will undo the damage that has been done, but we must act to make sure that nothing like this can ever happen again.”

It was also said that support had been put in place for the families of the 100 victims of David Fuller, as well as for staff impacted by the crimes.

Mr Javid said: “Officers have tragically found evidence of 100 victims. Of these victims, 81 have been formally identified and specially trained family liaison officers have been supporting their families. Every family of a known victim has been contacted.

“I know how distressing the details of these offences will be for many people. The local NHS trust has put arrangements in place to support staff who have been affected and, regardless of whether someone has been directly impacted by these offences or not, they can access the resources that are available on the My Support Space website.

“This is a profoundly upsetting case that has involved distressing offences within the health service. The victims are not just those family members and friends who have been abused in this most horrific of ways, they are also those that are left behind.”

Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Identified victims included three children under the age of 18 and others older than 85 between 2008 and November 2020.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Health trusts asked to review mortuary access following David Fuller case

The NHS has asked all health trusts to review mortuary access and post-mortem activities in the wake of the David Fuller case. Hospital electrician Fuller admitted murdering then sexually assaulting two women decades before carrying out dozens of sex attacks on corpses in mortuaries. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the...
HEALTH
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Government#Health#Commons#Nhs
BBC

Afghan girls are ‘left in darkness’ by the Taliban

It’s been a month since the Taliban banned girls from secondary schools in most of Afghanistan. It’s the only country in the world to bar half its population from getting an education. Women, except for those in the public health sector, have not been allowed to return to work yet.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Government ordered to release Covid lockdown impact assessments after refusing to make documents public

The government has been ordered to publish its assessments on the impact of national lockdowns and Covid restrictions after resisting making them public, The Independent can reveal.Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) officials drew up documents predicting how changing coronavirus rules would affect different groups but they have so far been kept secret.The Liberty human rights group requested the equality impact assessments under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, but was refused and told releasing them would “not be in the public interest”.It accused the government of “evading scrutiny and undermining accountability” over its use of unprecedented restrictions.The information...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Woman, 94, forced to hand over father's WWI medals in Oldbury

A 94-year-old woman had to hand over her father's World War One war medals after being "threatened with violence". Three masked men smashed through a glass back door at her home in Oldbury, the evening before Remembrance Sunday, West Midlands Police said. Det Sgt Ian Comfort said she was forced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails ‘incredible bravery’ of taxi driver David Perry caught in Liverpool hospital bomb

Boris Johnson has hailed the "incredible bravery" of a taxi driver caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.The prime minister was speaking to reporters while on a visit to a medical centre in London on Monday, some 24 hours after one man died and a second was injured following the blast on Remembrance Sunday.Mr Johnson said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing but praised the taxi driver, who has been named locally as David Perry."It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of...
U.K.
The Independent

Afghans stuck in hotel limbo speak of poor mental health due to separation, Home Office policies and a broken NHS

Former Afghan special forces soldier Makez Mirza is a shadow of herself.She bangs her head on the wall, weeps unstoppably and has a loss of appetite. She shares a room with her sisters in West London’s Radisson Blu – which has become home for more than a month.Orphaned at an early age, she confessed to an Afghan charity and health worker visiting her at the hotel that she wanted to end her life. Since the Taliban swept over Kabul in late August, she fears her work with the army, has imperilled her younger brother’s life.“Mirza was withdrawn and spoke little,”...
HEALTH
BBC

Man sentenced after 'WhatsApp drugs' package seized

A man has been sentenced after a parcel containing green ecstasy tablets shaped like the logo of messaging platform WhatsApp were intercepted. The package, from the Netherlands, had 70 tablets that included MDMA and had a street value of about £700. Nottinghamshire Police said it was addressed to Patrick McLoughlin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Stephen Port detective ‘thought victims could be drug addicts due to appearance’

A detective investigating the death of two young men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port wrongly suspected they might be drug addicts, an inquest jury has heard. Detective Sergeant Peter Sweetman said Jack Taylor – Port’s fourth and final victim – had the “stature and appearance” of someone who might use drugs, and had a similar working theory over the death of Gabriel Kovari, the second man killed by the drug-rape predator.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Legitimate claimants asked to pay Universal Credit cash back, claims charity

Some Universal Credit claimants have been told they must pay money they were entitled to back because they have been unable to comply with requests to verify their details, according to a charity.The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said the issue relates to people who claimed early on in the coronavirus pandemic when face-to-face identity checks were suspended.It appears there has been an assumption that people’s failures to respond to later requests for evidence meant they were not entitled to Universal Credit when they had claimed, leading claims to be terminated and repayments to be sought, the charity said.It said...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy