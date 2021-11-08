CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball International swings to quarterly loss

By Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Jasper-based Kimball International Inc. (Nasdaq: KBAL) is reporting a fiscal first quarter net loss of $5.1 million, compared to net income of $5.4 million during the same quarter last year. Despite the drop, Chief...

www.wishtv.com

Flight Global.com

SpiceJet’s operating loss widens in second quarter

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet saw operating losses for the second quarter of its 2021-22 widen to Rs5.6 billion ($75.3 million) from Rs1.1 billion a year earlier. Revenues rose 18.4% year on year to Rs15.4 billion, but expenses jumped 50% to Rs21 billion, according to the airline’s financial statement for the three months ended 30 September.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Monster Potential After Q3 Earnings

PayPal's trajectory has slowed as of late, but the company will have a new growth catalyst in Amazon next year. PubMatic crushed expectations in Q3, and the stock has room to run. The development company Green Brick Partners has a $1 billion backlog of home orders. Earnings results provide investors...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Prelude Therapeutics Drops 3.3% on Quarterly Loss

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (PRLD) dipped 3.3% after the clinical-stage precision oncology company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter of 2021. The company incurred a loss of $0.66 per share against the Street’s loss estimate of $0.62 per share. It had reported a loss of $5.25 per share in the same quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Strong international sales help pare net loss for Krispy Kreme in Q3

Krispy Kreme Inc. narrowed its net loss from a year ago and matched analysts’ expectations when it reported its third-quarter earnings results yesterday. The doughnut maker's international expansion was in some ways the star of the quarter. Overall, sales and royalties were up 18.1%, reaching $342.8 million. International revenue was up 37.4%, reaching $87.3 million, while sales in the United States and Canada were up 11.5% to $225.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cresco Labs swings to a loss on $261 million non-cash charge

Cresco Labs Inc. said Thursday it lost $263.45 million in the third quarter after reporting net income of $25.58 million in the year-ago quarter. The cannabis company did not provide results on a per share basis. The quarter included a non-cash impairment charge of $291 million related to a strategic shift in its California operations. Revenue rose to $215.5 million from $153.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and ahead of the $210 million revenue figure in the second quarter. Cresco Labs reiterated its revenue target of $235 million to $245 million for the fourth quarter. Shares of Cresco Labs are down 12.8% so far this year, while the Cannabis ETF is off by 3.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Elko Daily Free Press

i-80 Gold reports third-quarter loss

An adjusted loss of $10.7 million was recorded by i-80 Gold Corp. and revenue of $8.2 million in the third quarter, which was also when the company announced an asset swap with Nevada Gold Mines and acquired the Ruby Hill Mine at Eureka. “Our company has really stepped up on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Hill International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) recently announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021”). “We reported strong results for the 2021 third quarter, highlighted by increased CFR and gross profit, strong new bookings, and a return to profitability,” said Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer. “Adjusted operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net income rose by 34%, 33%, and 60%, respectively, from last year’s third quarter. New contract awards in the 2021 third quarter were $92.6 million, resulting in a book to burn ratio of 120%. New awards for the first nine months of 2021 were $274.5 million, resulting in a book to burn ratio of 121%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Unity Software Declines 6% on Quarterly Loss

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (U) lost 6.2% in Tuesday’s extended trade after the software company reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share against the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. The figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Perrigo Shares Off on Swing to Loss, Lagging Adjusted Profit

Perrigo (PRGO) - Get Perrigo Co. Plc Report shares declined Wednesday after the health- and wellness-products company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. It also forecast full-year earnings below analysts’ consensus estimate. The supply-chain disruption stemming from the pandemic produced the most unshipped orders in the Dublin company's history amid a dearth...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Zynga Rises 7.1% Despite Quarterly Loss

Shares of Zynga, Inc. (ZNGA) rallied 7.1% in Monday’s extended trade after the social games developer reported third-quarter revenue growth of 40% to $705 million. Zynga had recorded revenue of $503 million in the same quarter last year. Segment-wise, while online game or user pay revenue increased 31% year-over-year due...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

SoftBank buyback may ease pain of quarterly loss

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Distraction can be an effective form of pain relief. SoftBank Group (9984.T) boss Masayoshi Son was candid about the hurt of the $3.5 billion loss read more the Japanese technology investor suffered in the three months to September after big bets soured, including Korean retailer Coupang and Chinese ride-hailer Didi Global (DIDI.N). But he gave shareholders what they wanted with a new $8.8 billion share buyback programme.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Travel Weekly

Sabre trims quarterly losses amid Covid recovery

A quarterly rise in revenue at Sabre was driven by an increase in global air, hotel and other travel bookings. This was attributed to continued recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The US travel technology firm reported a third quarter operating loss of $157 million, described as a “significant improvement’ over...
ECONOMY
Inside Indiana Business

Quarterly Profit Narrows for Kimball Electronics

JASPER - Jasper-based Kimball Electronics Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is reporting fiscal first quarter net income of $2.6 million, down from $16.8 million during the same period a year ago. Chief Executive Officer Donald Charron says the company continues to deal with global supply chain challenges. Kimball also saw a 12%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Spain’s Amadeus swings back to profit in third quarter

(Reuters) – Spanish travel booking group Amadeus said on Friday it returned to profitability in the third quarter after more than a year of consecutive quarterly losses as flight bookings picked up helped by growing vaccination rates and eased travel restrictions. The company booked an adjusted net profit of 23.8...
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Wayfair swings to loss, misses Street on revenue in tough Q3

Wayfair Inc. lost momentum from the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 as it reported a net loss and failed to meet Wall Street expectations for revenue. The online home goods and furniture giant reported a net loss of $78.02 million, compared to net income of $173.16 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Total net revenue of $3.1 billion decreased 19% year-over-year from $3.84 billion a year earlier. This total decline included a 21% drop in U.S. net revenue to $2.6 billion. Consensus analyst estimates had pegged Wayfair’s total net revenue at an expected $3.24 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $39,032,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

