Kimball International swings to quarterly loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) recently announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021”). “We reported strong results for the 2021 third quarter, highlighted by increased CFR and gross profit, strong new bookings, and a return to profitability,” said Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer. “Adjusted operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net income rose by 34%, 33%, and 60%, respectively, from last year’s third quarter. New contract awards in the 2021 third quarter were $92.6 million, resulting in a book to burn ratio of 120%. New awards for the first nine months of 2021 were $274.5 million, resulting in a book to burn ratio of 121%.
