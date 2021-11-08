Kimball International swings to quarterly loss

Cresco Labs Inc. said Thursday it lost $263.45 million in the third quarter after reporting net income of $25.58 million in the year-ago quarter. The cannabis company did not provide results on a per share basis. The quarter included a non-cash impairment charge of $291 million related to a strategic shift in its California operations. Revenue rose to $215.5 million from $153.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and ahead of the $210 million revenue figure in the second quarter. Cresco Labs reiterated its revenue target of $235 million to $245 million for the fourth quarter. Shares of Cresco Labs are down 12.8% so far this year, while the Cannabis ETF is off by 3.3%.

