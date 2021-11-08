CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAN DO Community Foundation fund drive for Ferrwood Music Camp in full swing

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Each summer since 1967, groups of young instrumentalists and vocalists have honed their skills at Ferrwood Music Camp. The historic country setting is home to programs that support education, healthy mind, body and spirit, mentorship, art, cultural experiences, music, camaraderie and good old-fashioned summer fun.

The CAN DO Community Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that supports community projects throughout Greater Hazleton, is in full swing with its annual fund drive. This year’s proceeds will benefit the re-creation of a turn-of-the-century-designed band shell combined with contemporary acoustics and sound as well as the development of ADA-compliant restrooms.

The CAN DO Community Foundation has spent many years overseeing the restoration of the Ferrwood Music Camp. Recent restoration work has included the exterior painting of the clapboard and more than 100 windows in the main camp building. This past year, an additional parking area was added, allowing for more parking outside of the campground.

Most recently, the foundation secured funding to restore the kitchen to bring it up to code and replace antiquated cooking appliances. Thanks to the support of the community, donated labor and materials, and contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations, unions and various grants, the foundation is successful in its continuing effort of restoring this historic gem located in Drums.

Earl C. Berger, CAN DO Community Foundation Vice President and Fund Drive Chairman, said, “On behalf of the Foundation, I’d like to thank all those who have already made a contribution to our 2021 fund drive. Generous contributions like these enable the foundation to continue our restoration, upgrading and upkeep work at Ferrwood so that we can preserve this community gem for future generations. This band shell restoration will complement the historically significant camp buildings that are already in place on the grounds.”

Ferrwood Music Camp director Phil Latella said, “The Foundation has impacted children’s lives and made it possible for students of all ages and walks of life to experience the magic of Ferrwood Music Camp.”

For more information on the foundation’s accomplishments and activities, please visit our web site at www.candocommunityfoundation.com



