CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart, trucking company begin first fully driverless delivery route

By Heath Higgs, Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Smith
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYqDb_0cq9nnS700

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Gatik and Walmart announced Monday that Gatik is operating without a safety driver behind the wheel of its delivery route for Walmart in Bentonville, according to a press release .

The move marks the first time that an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a commercial delivery route on the middle mile anywhere in the world.

The route moves customer orders between a Walmart dark store and a Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, using Gatik’s fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZj9s_0cq9nnS700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8Z3v_0cq9nnS700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DF9Mk_0cq9nnS700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USQ1c_0cq9nnS700

“Through our work with Gatik, we’ve identified that autonomous box trucks offer an efficient, safe and sustainable solution for transporting goods on repeatable routes between our stores,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart U.S. “We’re thrilled to be working with Gatik to achieve this industry-first, driverless milestone in our home state of Arkansas and look forward to continuing to use this technology to serve Walmart customers with speed.”

According to the press release, in December 2020, Gatik and Walmart received the Arkansas State Highway Commission’s first-ever approval to remove the safety driver from Gatik’s autonomous trucks, after 18 months of successful operations.

87-year-old Florida woman told her Social Security benefits will be held until she’s 100

“This milestone signifies a revolutionary breakthrough for the autonomous trucking industry,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “Our deployment in Bentonville is not a one-time demonstration. These are frequent, revenue-generating, daily runs that our trucks are completing safely in a range of conditions on public roads, demonstrating the commercial and technical advantages of fully driverless operations on the middle mile.”

Since the company commenced commercial operations in 2019, Gatik says it’s achieved a 100% safety record across multiple operational sites in North America, including Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, and Ontario.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

John Deere workers reach agreement with union

(WTVO) — Striking workers for John Deer Tractor have, once again, reached a tentative agreement on a contract. This was the third try between management and the United Auto Workers Union. The strike began exactly a month ago. There are no details on the offer, but the last proposal called for an immediate 10% wage […]
LABOR ISSUES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Data breach at Chicago-area Costco locations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A big-box retailer alerted customers about possible data breaches in Illinois. Costco said it sent a letter earlier this month to customers who could have been impacted by illegal card skimmer activity in four of its Chicago-area warehouses. The warning came after Costco customers questioned unauthorized charges on Reddit and Twitter. […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Final Illinois SEARS store closes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WTVO) — A chapter in Illinois’ retail history came to an end Sunday. SEARS will close its store at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. It is the last of the company’s department stores in the state. SEARS was once a titan in the world of department stores, but the company filed for bankruptcy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bentonville, AR
Cars
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These are the safest hospitals in Illinois, according to nonprofit rating group

(NEXSTAR) — It’s common for Americans to research before choosing a mechanic, a beautician and many other services. But what about when choosing a hospital? The fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently released to help patients find the safest facilities in their area. The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for nearly 3,000 hospitals […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Trouble in toyland: Illinois group warns to watch for counterfeit toys this holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) released this year’s annual Trouble in Toyland report ahead of the holidays. It lists recalled toys from the past year, including toys that may be available for sale online. The group also says supply chain concerns should have shoppers paying special attention to what they […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy