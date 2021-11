This past spring developer Respect Studios in partnership with publisher ROKiT Games Limited launched their new puzzle platformer Where’s Samantha? on Steam. The game follows George and Samantha, a pair of fabric swatches who are madly in love, until one day when a breeze up and blows Samantha away. That is probably the number one fear of little scraps of cloth. George of course sets out on a journey to rescue his beloved Samantha that involves traversing 45 levels of puzzle platforming through a world of textiles and hazards. George can mimic various colors and forms, and has a handful of other tricks up his sleeve, in order to solve any situation that tries to prevent him from finding Samantha. The world is entirely hand-drawn and whimsical, and the entire tale is narrated by real-deal actor/comedian/presenter/all-around-professional Rufus Hound. Catch a glimpse of that excellent narration as well as the gameplay in Where’s Samantha? in the following trailer for a forthcoming mobile version.

