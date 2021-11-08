Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Dominant against Baltimore

I’ve long been of the opinion that Eric Kendricks is among the NFL’s most underrated players. He’s a sensational athlete, one who partners his physical abilities with a strong work ethic. The reason why he looks so instinctive is because he obviously puts a ton of time into studying. Hear me out on this one, folks: it takes an incredible amount of effort for an athlete to make his sport look truly effortless. Therein lies the paradox of the effortless athlete.

