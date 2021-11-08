Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Brought back to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals farm system has some talent on the way. On the pitching side, Andre Pallante has quietly become an underrated prospect. As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare to build a roster for the 2022 major-league baseball season, most of the emphasis will be on the free agent and trade markets. What moves will the team make to improve? No doubt there are some needs for the club. While fans (myself included) are wanting to see some big name additions, the team has some help on the way. The pitching depth has eroded in recent seasons, but the Cardinals have some arms coming up through the system.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO