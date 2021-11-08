CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Brought back to St. Louis

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

McFarland re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal Monday. McFarland was a useful left-handed option out...

www.cbssports.com

thesalemnewsonline.com

Cardinals begin GM meetings by bringing back lefty McFarland, finalize one-year deal

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Some of the early moves the Cardinals wanted to make this offseason were to retrace the steps of successful moves they made during this past summer. Within the first 24 hours of the free-agent market opening wide, they started. The Cardinals and lefty T. J. McFarland agreed...
MLB
MLB
MLB
MLB
NFL
MLB
MLB
MLB
MLB
NFL
MLB
NFL
MLB
BASEBALL
SPORTS
MLB

