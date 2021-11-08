Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Brought back to St. Louis

Please note, this posting contains two positions. Position: Front Office Fellowship (Full-Time) The St. Louis Cardinals are currently seeking candidates for their 2022 Front Office Fellowship. This Fellowship is a one-year opportunity — Fellows will not return in the same position in 2023. At the end of the Fellowship, the Cardinals and the Fellow will jointly determine if there is an appropriate opportunity for full-time employment with the Cardinals. The fellow will report directly to the Video & Technology Team and will work on projects at the direction of senior leadership from the Baseball Development, Domestic & International scouting, Player Development, and Performance departments. Additional training may be provided in topics from scouting to analytics depending on the needs of the team and the Fellow’s interest.
