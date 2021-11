The Boston Celtics 2021-22 season has not gotten off to a great start. They are 4-6 through their first 10 games, and now they are set to be without Jaylen Brown for the next few games due to a hamstring injury. We have seen signs of improvement lately, especially during their recent three game road trip (particularly against the Miami Heat), but the results still aren’t exactly what the team and their fans are looking for.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO