Boil Water Advisor for parts of Lafourche Parish

Effective today until further notice, residents in parts of Lafourche Parish will need to boil their water before consuming it.

The boil water advisory was triggered due to the loss of water pressure in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect for portions of St. Charles, Raceland, and Bayou Blue. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:

- Communities between the St. Charles Bridge and the South Coast Gas Office (on both sides of Bayou Lafourche).

- Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182, Hwy 652, Hwy 653, and the North Service Road.

- Lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge).

Residents will need to boil their water for one full minute before drinking or consuming water.