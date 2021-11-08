CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best ‘Star Trek’ gift

By Morgan Freeman, BestReviews
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tu2L_0cq9m3AH00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which “Star Trek” gift is best?

Few TV series inspire the dedication or fervor that “Star Trek” does. The prolific series is known for having zealous fans, and if you have a trekkie in your life, a gift inspired by their favorite science fiction show is sure to be a hit. Just as there is no shortage of “Star Trek” fans, there is no shortage of “Star Trek” merch. From collectible action figures to funny T-shirts, you are sure to find the perfect gift.

Looking for more gift recommendations? Check these out:

Types of “Star Trek” gifts

Apparel

When it comes to “Star Trek” apparel, the sky’s the limit. You can find T-shirts with the federation logo, the show’s logo and movie posters. There is also apparel with all the inside jokes from the show, including the infamous red shirts, the show’s famous catchphrases and plenty of Vulcan humor. There are also hoodies and shirts that resemble the uniform of the Enterprise’s crew.

Art work

If your Trekkie prefers art work, there is plenty to be found. You can find drawings and paintings featuring the show’s characters and ships. There are posters from the movies and photos of all the different casts of actors. You can make your recipient laugh or cry with artwork that ranges from humorous to sentimental.

Action figures

For the dedicated collector, you can find new and classic “Star Trek” figures. Vintage “Star Trek” action figures are available in limited quantities and are usually more expensive than new ones. Funko Pop! has a “Star Trek” line where you can purchase a variety of characters in bobblehead form.

Fun merchandise

If you are looking to make your Trekkie laugh, there is plenty of fun “Star Trek” mech out there. Whatever item they need, there is a “Star Trek” version they’ll love. You can find coffee mugs, Christmas tree ornaments, stickers and ship-shaped soap. This type of merch makes perfect stocking stuffers.

Technology

It is not surprising that everyone’s favorite sci-fi show has some cool technology merch. There are Bluetooth speakers in the shape of starships, watches and phone call receivers in the shape of the crew’s communication devices.

Best “Star Trek gifts” under $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TXir_0cq9m3AH00

The Unemployed Philospher’s Guild “Star Trek” Transporter Heat-Changing Mug

Watch the crew of the Enterprise transport from the ship to the surface of an alien planet when you pour hot liquid into this mug. Perfect for a coffee or tea drinker, this mug holds 12 fluid ounces.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqZYB_0cq9m3AH00

jenXart Trek the Halls “Star Trek” Christmas Ornament

This “Star Trek” ornament is a great gift for any Trekkie that celebrates Christmas. It is handmade and features the phrase “Trek the halls.” The design is laser engraved and cut and has letters filled with black alcohol ink. The ornament comes with gray twine for easy hanging and is 3 inches long.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djrgM_0cq9m3AH00

BestSellingMerch “Star Trek” Lack of Logic Mug

This coffee mug features the famous “Star Trek” phrase “I find your lack of logic disturbing” in bold black letters. The cup holds 11 ounces of liquid. A great gift for the recipient to use at home or at the office.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW

Best “Star Trek” gifts for $20-$40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLIJE_0cq9m3AH00

BlueprintDesignsUK Star Trek Insignia Hoodie

This hoodie looks similar to the crew’s uniform from the TV show. It comes in either red, blue or yellow and has the Federation symbol on the chest. The hoodie is available in sizes small to XXL.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBCIW_0cq9m3AH00

Gallery94 “Star Trek” Vulcan Salute Emoji Hat

A subtle nod to the series, this hat features an emoji hand doing the Vulcan salute. You can choose from the colors of charcoal gray, black or navy. There is a strap on the back to adjust the sizing. The fabric is slightly distressed, giving it a vintage look.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028I1h_0cq9m3AH00

Star Trek” Lucky Red Shirt T-Shirt

This officially licensed shirt gives a nod to one of the show’s most famous inside jokes. It is available in two different shades of red and comes in styles for men and women. Made from lightweight jersey fabric, this shirt is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClXx8_0cq9m3AH00

TheArtofKevynSchmidt All Things Must Pass Print

Sure to hit any trekkie right in the feels, this print captures the last moment of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The print is 12-by-12 inches and has a small white border. It comes printed on heavy fine art paper.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW

Best “Star Trek” gifts over $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtHTt_0cq9m3AH00

Fametek U.S.S. Enterprise Replica Bluetooth Speaker

This replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise works as a Bluetooth speaker. Easy to use to play music from your phone, the speaker also makes familiar starship sound effects. It has a USB rechargeable battery with a lifespan of six to eight hours. It will also play 60 minutes of white engine noise to help you fall asleep.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovuHT_0cq9m3AH00

Fametek “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Bluetooth Communicator Badge

This communicator badge connects via Bluetooth to smart devices. The built-in speaker and microphone allow you to use it for phone calls and to play music for up to two hours. It has a strong magnet backing to hold it onto your clothes.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwceq_0cq9m3AH00

Diamond Select Toys “Star Trek” Spock Action Figure

This “Star Trek” action figure portrays Zachery Quinto’s Spock. It has an exceptionable likeness to the actor and comes with multiple accessories. The figure is 7 inches tall and has changeable hands that allow you to make Spock do the Vulcan salute.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRv5P_0cq9m3AH00

EngraversDungeonArt “Star Trek” Enterprise

This wooden poster features an intricate laser engraving of the Enterprise. Made from solid wood, the poster is 7.8-by-6 inches. It has a satisfying 3D feel and is finished with oil and wax. You can have a personal message engraved on the back.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

This is The Perfect Geeky STAR TREK Knitted Christmas Sweater

It’s time to get ready to celebrate the holidays, and for those of you looking for geeky-themed knitted Christmas sweaters, I’ve got the perfect one for you! This is the officially licensed Star Trek sweater that you can wear to all of the holiday parties and family gatherings that you have planned!
APPAREL
darkhorizons.com

Next “Transformers,” “Star Trek” Delayed

Paramount Pictures has pushed back two of its major releases. The Steven Caple Jr.-directed “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which was to bow on June 24th 2022, will now open a full year later on June 9th 2023. Set in the 1990s, the film has been shooting around Brooklyn, New...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The best Christmas gifts for men

Husband, father, brother, buddy, colleague, son, boyfriend, boss – no matter the man in your life, shopping for him is easier said than done. From the guy who loves form and function to toys and gadgets, we’ve come up with a list of creative gifts that he never knew he desired.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
StarTrek.com

Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - "Starstruck"

After a fantastic premiere episode in “Lost and Found, Parts I and II,” Star Trek: Prodigy is back. “Starstruck” is all about learning the ins and outs of the ship, the U.S.S. Protostar, and learning how to be a crew and family, rather than just a motley group of individuals.
TV & VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Talking Computer from Star Trek

First Officer’s log. I am being held captive by the Kzinti, an aggressive feline species with the worst fashion sense in the sector. They intercepted our shuttlecraft and seized highly sought-after cargo — Adabox #1242. What IS it with cats and boxes?. It’s a simple matter of economics that retail...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Star Trek Online: Reflections - Launch Trailer

The latest story update for Star Trek Online, Reflections, is available now on PlayStation and Xbox for the free-to-play MMORPG. Reflections is also live on PC. The update brings Admiral Leeta (voiced by Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast member and STO alum Chase Masterson). Once considered an adversary, this Bajoran leader of the Terran Empire has traveled from the far reaches of the Mirror Universe to warn The Federation and its allies of an impending threat. This all takes place in a new featured episode, which kicks off a brand new, multi-part story arc featuring the Terran Emperor, whose identity has yet to be revealed. Additionally, the update allows players to participate in a new ground TFO, where they invade the mirror version of Earth Space Dock, and other challenges to earn rewards, including the new T6 Mirror Gagarin-class Warship.
VIDEO GAMES
WTOP

Best virtual and digital gifts

From computer chip shortages to backlogged ports, a number of factors might make it difficult to find some gift items on store shelves this year. And even if you can find the gift you want, expected shipping delays may make it hard to get it to the intended recipient in time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Bluetooth Speakers#Bestreviews#Rings#Vulcan#Enterprise
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Just Aired One of the Best ‘Star Trek’ Fight Scenes, Ever

In the second episode of Paramount+’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy, titled “Starstruck”, the new crew of the USS Protostar hits their first snag as a crew in the form of a rapidly exploding star — and the inability of Brett Gray’s Dal to delegate responsibility, or listen to the helpful advice of Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). But the highlight of the episode? One of the best fight scenes in Star Trek history, thanks to a throwdown between Gwyn (Ella Purnell) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui).
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Star Trek,’ ‘Transformers’ Movies Pushed Back at Paramount

Paramount is pushing back two of its tentpoles. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has moved back a year and will now bow on June 9, 2023. It previously was slated for June 24, 2022. The film, from Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Set in the 1990s, the globe-trotting property is nearing the end of principal photography, with locations shown in the film including Brooklyn, New York and Peru. Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producing. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing.
MOVIES
IGN

Best Dungeons and Dragons Gifts

Dungeons and Dragons continues to grow in popularity, which means a thoughtful D&D item could be a great gift for someone on your shopping list. If you think a family member or friend would like to try the game, there are plenty of Dungeons and Dragons books, guides, and manuals to shop for this holiday season. Or, if you're shopping for someone who's already into D&D, you can look into Dungeons and Dragons games like Monopoly and Clue, or toys and accessories like Dungeons and Dragons Funko Pops, dice, mugs, and more.
HOBBIES
WEHT/WTVW

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
trekmovie.com

2023 Star Trek Film Moves To December

In a move that isn’t a big surprise, Paramount Pictures has shifted their release calendar around again, which includes moving the date for their planned 2023 Star Trek feature film. Shakman Trek moves to December 2023. Today Paramount Pictures moved two movies around on their upcoming calendar. Their next big...
MOVIES
CNET

Best Star Wars gifts for 2021, from cookbooks and plushies to combat-ready lightsabers

Star Wars fans are having a great time right now, between the recent release of the amazing Visions anime on Disney Plus, The Book of Boba Fett coming out in December and the recent opening of pricey-but-undeniably-cool Galactic Starcruiser hotel in Orlando, Florida. It's a great time to be a fan of this universe, and as that popularity rises that means there's no shortage of things you can give to the Star Wars fan(s) in your life.
ORLANDO, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Best self-care gifts for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Showing teachers appreciation with gifts There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and […]
EDUCATION
Den of Geek

Star Trek Has Always Loved Spores

This Star Trek article contains some spoilers for Prodigy episode 3, “Dreamcatcher.”. Spores are a big deal in Star Trek. This may sound like a retroactive canon thing, given that the propulsion system of the USS Discovery basically runs on mushrooms, but, the truth is, spores also gave Star Trek: The Original Series one of its most pivotal and important episodes: “This Side of Paradise.” Prior to Prodigy‘s release, we were told that the kid-geared series would be drawing inspiration from all corners of Trek universe and, in a kind of strange tribute to both the spores of Discovery and the spores of TOS, the new kids’ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy now also has its own spore-centric arc. Here’s what’s going on in the episode “Dreamcatcher,” and how the whole premise scans as a love letter to the Treks that came before.
TV SERIES
Herbie J Pilato

Gene Roddenberry Beyond "Star Trek"

Along with popular television shows such as The Lieutenant, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, affectionately known in many sci-fi sectors as “The Great Bird of the Galaxy,” created a number of other series beyond his most well-known franchise.
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy