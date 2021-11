It's Sunflower Showdown week, with Kansas State set to visit Kansas on Saturday. Bragging rights aren't the only thing on the line in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (1-7, 0-5 in Big 12) are looking to get a second win and their first in the conference in a season that's been full of lopsided losses. For the Wildcats (5-3 overall, 2-3 in the Big 12), a win makes them bowl eligible for the second time under coach Chris Klieman.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO