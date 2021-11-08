J.C. Jackson stayed ‘fresh’ and made key plays for Patriots

J.C. Jackson is not only the Patriots No. 1 cornerback at this point, but one of the most proven playmaking ballhawks in the NFL.

He showed that once again in Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Panthers in Carolina when he recorded a pair of interceptions of Sam Darnold, including an 88-yard touchdown return in the third quarter.

Jackson now leads the Patriots with five interceptions on the season and has 22 in his three-plus-year career in New England.

So you might assume that Jackson would be on the field for every possible defensive snap the Patriots play, even after missing two days of practice last week due to illness. It’s not like New England has a ton of depth at the cornerback position after trading away Stephon Gilmore and then losing Jonathan Jones to IR.

Jackson played 38 of 59 snaps (64 percent). Surely his illness and missed practice played into his lowest playtime of the season. But, it also marked the fourth straight game and sixth time this year that Jackson has logged less than 100-percent of snaps, for a variety of reasons.

Earlier this season, cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino talked about rotating defensive backs to keep them fresh as they compete with elite wide receivers who often take occasional breathers on the sideline during the course of a game or even a long drive.

Jackson, coming off a bout with strep throat that he thought might cause him to miss the Carolina game , was certainly thankful for the chances he got to rest against the Panthers, proving more than healthy enough to make key, game-changing plays.

“I felt great, especially the rotation keeping me…taking me out on early downs and putting me back in in critical third down situations, that’s how I stay fresh,” Jackson said of his role against Carolina. “I love that rotation.”

Beyond Jackson’s impressive performance in a rotational role at times, one which could have him in line for the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor teammate Adrian Phillips took a week earlier thanks to similar production, here’s a look at some of the snap count notes from New England’s third straight win:

--New England’s offense was on the field for 62 snaps in Carolina with offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras and David Andrews the only New England players to play every down.

--Mac Jones logged 56 snaps before giving way to veteran backup Brian Hoyer to close out the in-control win, including taking three kneel-downs.

--Though it may not have looked that way based on the game plan and the production, wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (55 snaps, 89 percent) and Nelson Agholor (54 snaps, 87 percent) were on the field all day. Agholor didn’t show up on the stat sheet, his main contribution coming in the third quarter when he drew a pass interference call. Meyers also had a quiet day, catching just one of the four passes thrown his way for 8 yards, with that coming on the visitor’s opening possession of the first quarter. Meyers actually bobbled that reception probably costing him the third-down conversion and was also the target on Jones’ interception over the middle by Stephon Gilmore in the second quarter.

--Hunter Henry had a season-low in both snaps (35) and play time percentage (56 percent) in the road win. Henry did find the end zone for the fifth time this season, a 7-yard reception from Jones late in the second quarter. Henry has hooked up with Jones for a touchdown in five of the last six games.

--Jonnu Smith had another quiet day, as did most of the passing attack, catching one of two balls thrown his way for just 4 yards.

Smith logged 28 snaps (45 percent) before once again missing time to the shoulder injury that’s been bothering him.

--Brandon Bolden actually led the running backs with 29 snaps (47 percent), in part because both Rhamondre Stevenson (17 snaps, 27 percent) and Damien Harris (24 snaps, 39 percent) left the game with head injuries in the fourth quarter. Bolden was productive, running the ball eight times for 54 yards while catching two passes for 27 yards as he’s continues to play a key role since New England lost veteran third down back James White to injury.

--Stevenson had his best game as a pro, the rookie running the ball 10 times for 62 yards while catching both passes thrown his way for 44 yards. It’s the second straight week that Stevenson has been given lots of chances with the ball when on the field. A week earlier in L.A. he had eight rushes and two targets on 12 snaps. Over the last two games Stevenson has either carried the ball or been targeted with a pass on 22 of the 27 (81 percent) snaps he’s played. And he’s pretty much made the most of his chances, including his impressive 41-yard catch-and-run to help set up a touchdown in Carolina.

--Fullback Jakob Johnson logged 21 snaps (34 percent) against Carolina, the fourth straight game he’s played at least 20 snaps, a number he didn’t reach once in the first five games of the year. New England is now 5-2 in games in which the developing fullback plays at least 27 percent of the snaps. (Yes, it could be a chicken-or-the-egg correlation!)

--Thanks to the turnovers and the Panthers putrid offensive play, the Patriots defense was on the field for just 59 snaps in Carolina, tying for the second-fewest of the season. Devin McCourty was, once again, the only New England defender to play every snap, the seventh time this season that’s been the case.

--Matt Judon led front-seven defenders in Carolina, per usual, logging 53 snaps (90 percent). Judon notched his team-best ninth sack of the season and led the front with five pressures according to PFF.

--Jalen Mills played the most snaps of any Patriots cornerback with 51 (86 percent). Jackson was next at the position with his 38, followed by versatile DB Myles Bryant (32, 54 percent) and Joejuan Williams (29, 49 percent).

--Christian Barmore once again led the defensive line in playing time with 40 snaps (68 percent), as the second-round rookie continues to impress. Barmore had a pair of passes defensed, including one that may have prevented a touchdown throw to Christian McCaffrey. Bill Belichick raved about Barmore’s development after the game.

--Jamie Collins continues to show off his versatility and find ways to make an impact in limited playing time. Collins played 16 snaps (27 percent), fewer than all New England defenders except Jahlani Tavai. But Collins still showed up, including a two-play stretch in the third quarter in which he tackled McCaffrey for a 3-yard loss and then made an ultra-athletic play with an interception at the line of scrimmage.

--Matthew Slater, Cody Davis and Justin Bethel (No, CBS, he didn’t have an interception return for a TD, that was Jackson!) led the special teams units with 17 snaps (77 percent) in the kicking game. Despite his greatly increased role on offense, Bolden still had the next most snaps on special teams with 15.

