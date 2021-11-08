CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best gifts for dogs that love bones

By BestReviews, Tom Price
 7 days ago

Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?

Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on end. Fortunately, there are thousands of natural and synthetic bones and bone-like toys for dogs of all sizes and jaw strengths. There are dozens of treats as well. Choosing the right one for the right dog comes down to several factors.

Features to consider before buying a gift for your dog

Natural or synthetic toy

A major decision when buying a chewing bone for a dog is whether to buy a natural bone or a synthetic one. Natural bones offer a more authentic feeling and flavor but can chip or break off in ways that can hurt them if they swallow it. Synthetic chew toys can offer more interesting shapes and flavors but lack the quality of feeling most natural bones have. They are, however, designed to be safe all the way through.

Flavors available

For basically all dog bones , treats or toys, there are several flavors available. Many chew toys come in barbecue or meat flavors that can add to the dog’s enjoyment. Knowing what flavors your dog loves the most can help make the decision easier.

Size and texture design

Many dog bones are meant to work with dogs at different sizes. There are several options for both extremely large and very small dogs. Texture and design will vary as well, with some easier to grip or with features that help clean the dog’s teeth as they use it.

Durability and longevity

A major concern for toys is how long they will last. For power-chewing dogs especially, finding a toy or bone that will last more than a few days is important. Many toys and bones are built with the size or durability to stand up to aggressive chewing, while others are softer and meant for less powerful chewers.

Price range

Most dog toys are relatively affordable, with prices ranging from about $5 to $30.

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

Top gift for dogs that love bones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIFYT_0cq9lgLS00

Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers

What you need to know: This durable wishbone-shaped chew toy comes in sizes for every dog.

What you’ll love: The wishbone design makes it easier for dogs to grip and chew without having to readjust. The chew toy comes in three flavors to entice dogs with specific tastes.

What you should consider: The toy may be too durable — some users report that their dogs broke a tooth chewing on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top gift for dogs that love bones for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2KCQ_0cq9lgLS00

Redbarn 3-To-6-Inch Filled Dog Bones Natural Long-Lasting Dental Treats

What you need to know: This long-asting treat is made of real cow femur bones that have been safely cleaned.

What you’ll love: The treats are filled with a variety of flavored fillings any dog will enjoy. The bone treats also clean dogs’ teeth as they chew to keep teeth and gums healthy.

What you should consider: Corn syrup is a main ingredient of the fillings, which may not be what some buyers want for their dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILIjp_0cq9lgLS00

K9 Connoisseur Single Ingredient Dog Bones

What you need to know: This naturally made dog bone and chew toy is built specifically for aggressive chewers.

What you’ll love: The dog bones have a minimum of 30% protein to help dogs maintain a healthy and lean body. Every bone is made exclusively from grass-fed free-range cows.

What you should consider: The bones are slightly more expensive than other chew toys and treats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4917PU_0cq9lgLS00

Nylabone Power Chew Variety Triple Pack

What you need to know: This is a collection of durable, synthetic dog bones from a well-known dog-toy company.

What you’ll love: The bones come in three different flavors and one has a different texture. They also clean teeth as they are being chewed, an added benefit.

What you should consider: The bones may be too hard for some dogs and have caused their teeth to grind down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mVki_0cq9lgLS00

Petstages Dogwood Mesquite Chewing Stick

What you need to know: This uniquely designed chew toy comes in a number of sizes to work for any dog.

What you’ll love: The dog toy is made with safe, natural wood and a barbecue flavor. Its wood fibers will prevent the toy from splintering, protecting the dog’s mouth.

What you should consider: The chew toy is not a natural bone or shaped like a bone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3iVq_0cq9lgLS00

Blue Buffalo Dental Bones Natural Adult Dental Chew Dog Treats

What you need to know: This is a natural dog treat made in the shape of a dog bone.

What you’ll love: The treats are shaped to help clean dogs’ teeth and gums. They are made with minerals and fruits to help aid digestion.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that their dogs do not enjoy the treats’ taste and refuse to eat them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHt4r_0cq9lgLS00

AFreschi Turkey Tendon for Dogs

What you need to know: This is a bone-shaped chew toy made of turkey tendon.

What you’ll love: The turkey tendon is easier to digest for dogs and safer to eat than rawhide. The chew toy is also hypoallergenic, making it safe for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

What you should consider: The chew toy is rather expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

