Governors explore ways for states to expand biofuel sales

ATLANTIC – Congressman Cindy Axne touted Tuesday how agriculture can benefit in the latest federal bill proposed by democrats set to be debated next week. Axne, along with USDA’s Under Secretary of Agriculture for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small visited Elite Octane Tuesday morning, and said the bill includes $2 billion for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to provide grants to farmers and small businesses for energy efficiency upgrades on their operations, $1 billion to expand use of biofuels nationwide, a four-year extension of the biodiesel tax credit, and tax credits to expand access to new markets for Iowa biofuels like sustainable aviation fuel.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO