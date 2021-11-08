CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governors explore ways for states to expand biofuel sales

 7 days ago

A bipartisan group of governors asked the Biden administration for guidance on an action that could expand fuel sales containing a higher ethanol blend. The letter was sent following action by an appeals court that struck down a 2019 ruling...

Grains Council, Texas Reps promote sorghum overseas

The U.S. Grains Council and the Texas Department of Agriculture visited Spain last week to look into export opportunities for U.S. sorghum and distiller’s dried grains with solubles in 2022. The group met with Spanish grain importers and compound feed producers during the trip. “Spain produces about 36 million metric...
House OKs infrastructure bill; ethanol supporters upset with EPA

Many eyes have been on Washington as Congress passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Concerns also have been expressed over renewable fuels and what policies should be as one entity is poised to sue if necessary to make sure the ethanol pipeline continues. The infrastructure bill had been held...
EPA fines pesticide applicator for alleged violations of federal pesticide law

The Environmental Protection Agency recently fined Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. for allegedly applying pesticides in Kansas that were canceled by the federal government. The Colorado-based company, which sells, distributes, and applies pesticides mainly for farming operations, will pay $668,000. In 2020, EPA canceled the use of certain pesticides containing the active ingredient dicamba, in response to a Ninth Circuit Court order vacating the registration of those pesticides.
Sale of grain elevator signifies changes for expanding Bondurant

BONDURANT, Iowa — As Bondurant continues to grow, things are changing. The grain elevator that has served as Bondurant's skyline for over 60 years is now for sale. Landus Cooperative owns the grain elevator in Bondurant and the one in Altoona. Matt Carstens, president and CEO of Landus Cooperative says...
Axne touts biofuel incentives

ATLANTIC – Congressman Cindy Axne touted Tuesday how agriculture can benefit in the latest federal bill proposed by democrats set to be debated next week. Axne, along with USDA’s Under Secretary of Agriculture for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small visited Elite Octane Tuesday morning, and said the bill includes $2 billion for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to provide grants to farmers and small businesses for energy efficiency upgrades on their operations, $1 billion to expand use of biofuels nationwide, a four-year extension of the biodiesel tax credit, and tax credits to expand access to new markets for Iowa biofuels like sustainable aviation fuel.
Governor Northam Announces New Commonwealth Connect Fund to Expand Broadband

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the collective pledge of more than $1.5 million by the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook, and Primis Bank to expand broadband access to underserved locations across the Commonwealth. The funding will further the ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide for the approximately 233,000 locations in Virginia that lack access to broadband.
Ag groups praise Infrastructure Legislation passage

Weekend passage in the House of Representatives of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act led to a slew of farm groups praising the action. The House passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which includes $550 billion in new spending. The historic bipartisan infrastructure bill addresses the critical infrastructure needs of family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities, according to the National Farmers Union. NFU President Rob Larew responds, “The bill strengthens our food supply chain as it makes tremendous, much-needed investments in the roads, bridges, dams, and waterways that family farmers and ranchers depend on."
U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
Biofuels groups applaud governor inquiry into state solution for year-round E15

Biofuels groups applaud governor inquiry into state solution for year-round E15. Biofuels groups are thanking the eight Midwestern governors who are inquiring about a state-level solution to secure year-round E15. Troy Bredenkamp with the Renewable Fuels Association says the governors of Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota,...
R-CALF statement on Cattle Market Price Discovery and Transparency Bill

R-CALF USA awaits the full text of the compromise Cattle Market Price Discovery and Transparency Bill to analyze the legislation. The final language of the compromise is not yet publicly available. However, reacting to the news, R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard says, “Publicly available information does not indicate the compromise bill...
