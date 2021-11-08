Oglebay exit from I-70 east to be reduced to one lane during daylight hours until Dec. 10

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon from Silverthorne to Loveland Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash. That stretch reopened a short time later. (credit: CDOT) The closure from Exit 205 to Exit 216 was put in place due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers were advised of the delay due to the crash by the Colorado Department of Transportation. What caused the crash is being investigated however winter driving conditions were present in the area at the time. Just about a half hour before, westbound lanes in that same stretch of I-70 were closed for about 30 minutes due to a crash west of the tunnel. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to a multi vehicle crash. https://t.co/cERZPbI0cH — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 1, 2021

