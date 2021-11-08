CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oglebay exit from I-70 east to be reduced to one lane during daylight hours until Dec. 10

By wtov9.com
WTOV 9
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe I-70 east ramp 2A – Oglebay exit – will be reduced...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

I-70 lane closures planned near Norwich

MUSKINGUM COUNTY , Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that Interstate-70 will be restricted to one lane in both directions near exit 164 (Norwich) on Thursday, November 11. Crews will be working from 9:00am to 11:00am, on vertical extension repairs. Motorists may experience delays.
NORWICH, OH
codot.gov

I-25 Exit 11 Southbound on ramp will be fully closed during daytime hours on Nov. 16

November 9, 2021 - Southeastern Colorado - The closure is necessary while crews lay drainage pipes as part of the interchange reconstruction project. LAS ANIMAS COUNTY – The Colorado Department of Transportation will implement a full daytime closure of the Exit 11 on-ramp to southbound Interstate 25 on Nov. 16. The closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. During this closure, traffic will be detoured northbound on I-25 to Exit 13B Main Street in Trinidad to access southbound I-25. The ramp closure is necessary while crews lay drainage pipes for the new west side roundabout that is currently under construction.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
Eyewitness News

One lane remains closed on eastbound of I-84 in Newtown

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – I-84 in Newtown has reopened, with one lane closed on the eastbound side. Both sides of I-84 in Newtown were closed Friday morning for two separate crashes. CT State Police said one crash involved a jackknifed tractor trailer. One lane on the eastbound side of I-84...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Inclement Weather
WTOV 9

Car crash temporarily shuts down Market Street Bridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Sunday afternoon a one car accident forced a closure of the Market Street Bridge in Steubenville. The call came in around 3:45 p.m. One SUV was taken away on a flatbed tow truck. The bridge was closed for a short time before eventually reopening. There is...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash on I-80 EB blocks one lane to I-680

A traffic accident shut down one lane of the entrance from Interstate 80 eastbound to I-680 in Austintown early Monday. A car struck a guardrail along the eastbound lanes of I-80 just after 5:30 a.m.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is blocking the entrance lane to I-680 while the crash...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
actionnewsnow.com

One-lane traffic control could begin on Highway 70 in 3-4 weeks

PULGA, Calif. - Highway 70 remains closed following a rock and debris slide near the area the Dixie Fire broke out. The work in the area is currently under assessment for safety as crews are looking to see if the slope is not sliding, according to Caltrans District 2. Crews...
PULGA, CA
NBC12

Crash closes two lanes on I-95 south near Exit 74B in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash has closed two lanes on I-95 south in Richmond near Franklin Street Exit 74B. The center and right lanes are closed. Traffic backups are 2.5 miles long. Drivers should expect delays. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
CBS Denver

Eastbound Lanes I-70 Reopen From Silverthorne To Loveland Pass After Multi-Vehicle Crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon from Silverthorne to Loveland Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash. That stretch reopened a short time later. (credit: CDOT) The closure from Exit 205 to Exit 216 was put in place due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers were advised of the delay due to the crash by the Colorado Department of Transportation. What caused the crash is being investigated however winter driving conditions were present in the area at the time. Just about a half hour before, westbound lanes in that same stretch of I-70 were closed for about 30 minutes due to a crash west of the tunnel. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to a multi vehicle crash. https://t.co/cERZPbI0cH — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 1, 2021
SILVERTHORNE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy