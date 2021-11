(WBAY) This holiday shopping season is going to be challenging, with supply chain issues causing shortages, it may be difficult to find the popular items. And, surprise, surprise, consumer experts are expecting scammers to sweep in with fake websites and merchandise. “Conditions are really ripe for these online purchase scams to flourish, so we want to warn consumers if you see an online shopping site that you’re not familiar with, and it’s advertising a huge inventory of something you know to be sold out elsewhere, people really need to proceed with caution,” said Susan Bach of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin. “Scammers are really aware of these supply chain issues, and they’re going to use it to their advantage.”

