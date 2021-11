The Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 winners of the Chamber Business Awards. Nominated from the community by the chamber board, the eventual winners were chosen by votes from chamber members. “These awards represent the best of the best,” said chamber CEO Daniel Samess. The following businesses have set an exemplary standard in Marathon with their unique contributions to our community. Keys Weekly will feature four of the eight winners this week, with the rest included in next week’s issue.

MARATHON, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO