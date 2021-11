The 2021 Swedish Queens were honored to visit the Lee Building at Children’s Hospital recently. They purchased ornaments and helped decorate the Siren Snuggles Tree. The theme of this year’s tree was to honor all firefighters and policemen and all the children they help every day. All of the trees that were decorated will be moved to the hospital for the children and families to enjoy during the holidays season. The 2020 Swedish Queens were the first set of queens that were ambassadors for Chilton County. Each year, the Swedish Queens are Chilton County’s ambassadors for Siren Snuggles. Siren Snuggles’ ambassadors collect donations of snacks, coloring books, water, and small toys and prepare bags and deliver to local fire and police departments. These bags are given to these departments, so they can give them to children in need. To read more about Siren Snuggles, visit the Facebook page Siren Snuggles by Emma Owen.

