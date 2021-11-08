CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: A ghost haunts Native bookstore in Erdrich's latest

By ANN LEVIN
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins) When she isn’t writing bestselling novels that explore Native American life, Louise Erdrich runs a bookstore in Minneapolis that sells Native literature and art. Her latest book, “The Sentence,” combines her interest in both in a shaggy-dog ghost story that unfolds over a year in...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
vol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Rax King Nonfiction, Dambudzo Marechera and Aaron Chiundura Moyo, Louise Erdrich’s Latest, and More

At Literary Hub, an excerpt from Rax King’s new collection. The Asian American Writers’ Workshop is holding a 30th anniversary event later this month. Chris Kelso wrote about New Juche at 3:AM. At Brittle Paper, revisiting the meeting between Dambudzo Marechera and Aaron Chiundura Moyo. Chapter16 delved into Louise Erdrich’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
mdtheatreguide.com

Audio Review: ‘Ghost Hunt’ by Sole Twin Audios

For several years now, Rachel Pulliam has produced and directed audio productions for various podcast companies. We have enjoyed her fabulous productions of classic books and dramas of the mind, especially her outstanding gothic recreation last year of a vintage radio script adapting Emily Brontë’s novel, “Wuthering Heights,” as an audio drama. She has now launched her own audio company, Sole Twin Audios, just in time to offer listeners a Halloween “Ghost Hunt!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tampa Bay Times

Louise Erdrich’s ‘The Sentence’ a richly moving story of 2020

Few novelists can fuse the comic and the tragic as beautifully as Louise Erdrich does, and she does it again in The Sentence. Tookie gains two gifts from that prison time, though. A former teacher, Jackie, who always saw a spark in the neglected, tough child, starts sending her books, and she becomes obsessed with reading. When she’s released, Jackie gets her a job in the bookstore she manages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poncacitynow.com

Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters’: Oklahoma Author’s Book Shares Spooky Native Stories

From Bigfoot and the Deer Woman to The Walking Doll and the Owl Witch La Lechuza, a vast array of spine-tingling beings haunt Native American legends. Already an artist, filmmaker, producer and poet, Dan SaSuWeh Jones is adding children’s book author to his resume by capturing some of those beings in a spooky season release of “Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Louise Erdrich
Nashville Scene

In The Sentence, a Customer’s Ghost Haunts a Bookstore Over the Course of One Harrowing Year

In Louise Erdrich’s latest novel, The Sentence, the owner of an independent bookstore in Minneapolis — also an author named Louise — listens as one of her booksellers, Tookie, describes a troubling phenomenon. Their “most annoying customer,” recently deceased, has been haunting the store. What’s more, she may have been killed by a book.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Marconews.com

Pulitzer Prize-winner Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence' a love letter to readers

One may read a sentence, write a sentence, be sentenced. The word’s meaning is informed by power: who wields it, who is subject to it. In Louise Erdrich’s dazzling sentence-soaked new novel "The Sentence" (HarperCollins), a woman named Tookie grapples with how the claims of the past – lineage, brutality, love – come to shape and illuminate the present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstore#The Ghosts#Native American#Birchbark Books#Bookse
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: Ghosts aplenty populate Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence'

I guess you could call Louise Erdrich's new novel "The Sentence" a ghost story, though that implies a certain scary spookiness that the book does not possess. But there are ghosts aplenty, and one in particular certainly spooks the novel's Ojibwe narrator, Tookie, whose nickname seems a quick take on her character, tough cookie.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Entertainment Weekly

The Sentence review: Louise Erdrich captures the quietly simmering fury of summer 2020

How soon is too soon to relive a global trauma? Even now, as the coronavirus stubbornly lingers in the United States, fiction set against its arrival — and the rest of the tumultuous backdrop of 2020 — is steadily rolling out. After winning a Pulitzer Prize for last year's The Night Watchman, inspired by the life of her grandfather, Louise Erdrich releases a follow-up that's as timely as it is unexpected: a pandemic ghost story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Los Angeles Daily News

Here are the bestsellers at Southern California’s independent bookstores

The SoCal Indie Bestseller List for the sales week ended Nov. 7 is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of Southern California, the California Independent Booksellers Alliance and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org. HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. Cloud Cuckoo Land: Anthony Doerr. 2. The Lincoln Highway:...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailydead.com

Review: DOUBLE WALKER is a Ghostly Revenge Tale

If you were given the choice to live one last day as a human or forever as a ghost, which would you choose? In Double Walker, the film’s main character chooses the latter. Simply credited as Ghost, she speaks of meeting two dark figures who present her with these two choices as though it were a dream. Played by the up-and-comer Sylvie Mix—who co-wrote the film with director Colin West—Ghost suddenly awakens and finds herself back home. Angry and confused over her death, she finds comfort sitting next to her mother on the couch, despite being unseen. The bond between this mother and her child is stitched throughout and presented strongly, and it helps that the mother is played by Mix’s own (Maika Carter). In attempting to learn the truth of what happened to her, the theme of domestic violence and the lingering effect it has on people’s lives is felt in every action Ghost makes. Her desire to avenge her own murder may stop the pain temporarily, but it has consequences.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy