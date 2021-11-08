Fremont toddler killed in crossfire on I-880 ID'd as nearly 2-year-old Jasper Wu

The toddler who tragically died after being struck by a stray bullet on an Oakland freeway last weekend has been identified as 23-month old Jasper Wu, according to KPIX and other outlets.

Wu, his mom and several relatives, including other children, were traveling southbound in a white Lexus Sedan on I-880 in Oakland near Filbert St. on Saturday at approximately 2:10 p.m. when a single gunshot hit the baby. He was rushed to Oakland Children’s hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s aunt told the station that the family was driving from San Francisco to their Fremont home when the stray bullet hit the child in the head.

According to KNTV , Wu’s father is on his way to the Bay Area from China. He never was able to meet his son because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The suspects remain at-large.

Investigators told KPIX that evidence suggests the bullet was the result of a rolling gun battle between at least two cars in the northbound direction. One of the suspects was reportedly driving a dark color Chrysler 300.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-917-4491.