Bicyclist Critically Wounded By Hit-Run Driver In CT Crash

A bicyclist was critically wounded after being hit by a vehicle in Connecticut.

The crash took place around 5:40 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, in New Haven on College Street, between Grove Street and Wall Street.

Responding officers located a 79-year-old New Haven man who had been struck while riding his bicycle. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and learned that a black vehicle had struck the victim and fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

