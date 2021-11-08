CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Spotlight on Zynga's ad business as Apple's privacy update stings

By Tiyashi Datta
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyTSI_0cq9ias300

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc's (ZNGA.O) ad revenue will be in focus when the company reports results on Monday, as investors track the impact of recent changes in Apple's privacy policy on the "FarmVille" maker's ability to target ads and attract gamers.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) launched its privacy update in April, making it hard for third-play apps to track iPhone users without their consent and leading to warnings from several social media firms, including Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) and Snap Inc .

"Companies that rely on in-game advertising for most of their revenue are more exposed to the risk of Apple's privacy changes," said Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at Ampere Analysis.

"One area that continues to impact all mobile games companies is user acquisition," he added.

THE CONTEXT

The "Empires & Puzzles" owner, during its second-quarter earnings call, had warned that pressure on ad revenue and bookings would be more pronounced in the third quarter, given the adoption of Apple's privacy changes.

Roughly 85% of iOS users updated to the recent version of the operating system as of July, data from analytics firm Newzoo shows. However, opt-in rate for users to allow tracking was relatively low, according to app monetization specialist Fyber.

The uncertainties looming over the iOS platform could spark a wave of consolidation among mobile gaming companies, analysts said.

"This kind of M&A activity will continue throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022 as advertisers explore new ways to monetize in-game ads on iOS", analytics firm GlobalData's gaming analyst Rupantar Guha said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNP3U_0cq9ias300
Reuters Graphics

For interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZVqoUV

FUNDAMENTALS

* Zynga has spent billions of dollars on acquiring mobile game developers Peak, Rollic and Echtra Games to beef up its game roster. It also bought mobile game ad network Chartboost to bring advertising in-house.

* Analysts estimate ZNGA's third-quarter net bookings to grow 6.05% to $666 million when it reports on Monday, the slowest in 13 quarters.

* Earnings per share is estimated at 7 cents.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* Average analyst rating on stock is "buy", with 18 "strong buy" or "buy", no "hold" and 1 "sell".

* Median price target is $11 versus the current price of $6.90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eFcp_0cq9ias300
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

For interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CR1vYC

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru, Writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Sweta Singh and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

Apple’s Business Essentials subscriptions support small businesses that only use Apple

This week Apple unveiled another beta program, but instead of offering early previews of software for your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, it’s a new initiative called Business Essentials. In line with Apple’s recent shift toward selling services, it’s a subscription package aimed at small businesses with three different plans and a move that has been anticipated since it acquired the device management platform Fleetsmith a little over a year ago.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Social Games#Mobile Games#Zynga Inc#Iphone#Meta Platforms Inc#Snap Inc#Companies#Ampere Analysis#Ios#Newzoo#Fyber#M A#Globaldata#Chartboost
NBC Philadelphia

Apple's Ad Privacy Change Impact Shows the Power It Wields Over Other Industries

In April, Apple released an update for iPhones that gave users the option whether to prevent advertisers from using a device ID. Over six months later, it's clear most iPhone users opted out, and the feature, called App Tracking Transparency, is now presenting challenges to companies ranging from Snap to Facebook to Peloton.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Snapchat Misled Investors About Financial Fallout of Apple Privacy Update, Securities Suit Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Snap Inc., the creator of messaging app Snapchat, and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misleading investors about the impact Apple’s recently updated data privacy features for the iPhone would have on Snap’s finances. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-08892, Black v. Snap Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

How Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ Ad Campaign Was Created

We don’t often hear from Apple’s vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren. However, he spoke at Adweek at its ‘Elevate: Out of Home’ event and gave some fascinating insight into the company’s approach to advertising, and the ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign in particular. ‘Shot on iPhone’ Campaign ‘a Ridiculously...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Data privacy’s winners and losers: How Robinhood, Apple, Netflix, and others stack up

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been the year of data privacy headlines, thanks in large part to Apple’s data privacy tool and Facebook’s resistance to it. Think TikTok’s move to acquire users’ biometric information, its $92 million settlement in a class-action suit alleging misuse of data, or when WhatsApp lost a massive number of users upon changing its privacy policy. Just this week, Robinhood released details that the personal information of seven million of their customers was compromised.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Samsung pokes fun at Apple's $19 polishing cloth in German ad

Apple’s $19 polishing cloth is probably the funniest product we’ve ever seen the company create, but a few weeks after its release it’s mostly fallen off our radar. There’s kind of a lot to worry about in the world right now, you know?. Samsung apparently hasn’t stopped thinking about the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Factbox-How Apple's Privacy Changes Are Affecting Companies

(Reuters) - A privacy update rolled out by Apple Inc in April for its iPhones has sparked uproar from major social-media companies such as Meta Platforms Inc and Snap Inc, which have warned of a prolonged hit from the changes. The update to Apple's operating system prevents advertisers from tracking...
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Unpacking the business benefits of Google’s Search Ads 360

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. As we step further into a post-cookie era, cross-channel performance and visibility is a growing focus for businesses. This is made even more apparent with the blocking of third-party cookies on commonly used web browsers such as Safari and Firefox, as well as many consent initiatives allowing users to opt out of tracking.
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Peloton Claims Apple’s New Privacy Rule Is Causing It to Lose Subscribers

If you are a Peloton owner, then you know just how large the Peloton community is. The company has changed the game of at-home fitness equipment, and people are eager to get their hands on one of their stationary bikes. Still, just like any company, it is focused on growth. And, unfortunately, that growth is being impacted negatively by Apple’s iOS ad-related privacy changes.
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

Peloton Latest Firm to Say Apple’s Privacy Changes Hurting Sales

Fitness firm Peloton is the latest firm to blame Apple’s iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency privacy feature for hurting sales. Despite efforts to increase sales, including dropping the price of its smart bike, Peloton has announced a drop in its annual revenue forecast of almost $1 billion. According to Bloomberg,...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy