Indianapolis, IN

Let FOX59 recognize your loved one for Veterans Day

By FOX59 Web
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday is Veterans Day, and FOX59 wants to recognize those who have served their country in the armed forces.

We need YOUR help to do that!

FOX59 invites you to give a shoutout to the special veteran in your life.

Share their photo, as well their name and your name, along with a caption. Use the form below.

FOX59 will share the photos throughout the day on Veterans Day.

