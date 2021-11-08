California congressman reacts to infrastructure bill: Americans are already 'suffering' from inflation

President Biden will travel to Baltimore on Wednesday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal he is expected to sign into law within the coming days. The bill is expected to improve the nation’s roads, highways, transportation, waterways, broadband, combat climate change, and alleviate the supply chain bottlenecks the country has been facing during the pandemic. Biden is expected to use the Baltimore port, the 12th busiest port in the U.S. as an example of what’s to come as it has been able to avoid bottlenecks.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO