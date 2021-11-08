CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow gains 100 points after Congress passes infrastructure spending package

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to a new intraday high Monday after Congress approved an infrastructure spending package. The blue-chip average gained about 105 points, or 0.3%. The...

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Treasury yields tick up

U.S. stocks turned lower Monday as Treasury yields climbed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 8 points, or 0.02%. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%, paring gains from earlier in the morning as U.S. Treasury yields reversed and climbed higher. Tesla shares fell 4%...
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
stockxpo.com

Stock Indexes Rise; Dollar Tree Gains

U.S. stocks rose to start the week, while government bond yields fell. The S&P 500 added 0.2% in early trading Monday. The broad market index finished last week with slim losses, snapping a five-week winning streak. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%, or 107 points.
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
#Consumer Price Index#Dow#Nasdaq Composite#Senate#Caterpillar#Nucor#Vulcan Materials#United Rentals#Quanta#Jacobs Engineering#Covid#The Labor Department
CNN

California just set a new gas price record

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating its previous record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. It was about a penny away from beating the record on Friday and was tied for it on...
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
stockxpo.com

4 Cheap Insurance Stocks Paying Dividends

These insurance stocks are cheap by the standards of the Benjamin Graham value methodology: they’re selling below book with low price-earnings ratios and they’re paying dividends to investors. As markets in hot growth sectors eventually begin to fade, longer-term money may find its way into these types of equities. Assured...
Reuters

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising crude supplies

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday on expectations supplies will increase while demand will be pressured by the recent surge in energy costs, the strong dollar and rising COVID-19 cases. Brent futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $81.41 a barrel...
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
stockxpo.com

COP26 Opens Path to International Carbon Trading

International carbon markets got a shot in the arm in Glasgow on Saturday after governments agreed on long-stalled rules for how countries and companies can trade carbon emissions credits across borders. Negotiations over the deal were often overshadowed at the United Nations climate summit by higher-profile talks on emissions cuts...
