Greta Thunberg offered a cameo in which show?

The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Channel 4 bosses attempting to snap up...

Shropshire Star

Greta Thunberg jokes she will go net zero on swearing

The climate activist was filmed joining in with a rude chant outside Cop26. Greta Thunberg has joked she is going “net zero on swear words” after a video emerged of her joining in with a rude chant outside Cop26. The Swedish activist said she has reflected on her language after...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg asks for less 'blah, blah, blah' and more honesty at COP26

With the first days of the COP26 global climate change summit underway, protesters from around the world are convening in Glasgow, Scotland to make their demands clear — the climate crisis is now a red alert. Eighteen-year old climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters outside the COP26 meetings, speaking about...
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

Greta Thunberg led 25,000 people in a massive climate march outside COP26

If you kept your expectations low for this year’s United Nations climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, then you might be pleasantly surprised by the developments so far. Some of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases have come together to agree to cut down on methane emissions, protect forests, and end funding for overseas fossil fuel projects. Not bad!
ENVIRONMENT
Greta Thunberg
The Independent

Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park

More than 120 world leaders have come together for the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow – and Greta Thunberg has something to say about it. The Swedish activist put world leaders on notice for not doing enough against the climate emergency, dropping the f-bomb in the process. Speaking at...
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg is playing an inside/outside game at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — At this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are commanding more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Though not officially invited to attend the conference, Thunberg was mobbed by fans when she arrived by train in Glasgow. "I think that many...
WORLD
BBC

COP26: Greta Thunberg tells protest that COP26 has been a 'failure'

Greta Thunberg has told a mass rally in Glasgow that the COP26 climate summit has been a "failure". The Swedish activist had earlier joined thousands of young people - including striking school pupils - for a march through the city. She addressed the crowd when it arrived in George Square,...
ENVIRONMENT
thecut.com

Greta Thunberg Says Change Won’t Come From Politicians at COP26

Teen activist and Meat Loaf adversary Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday but did not join world leaders at the summit. According to the New York Times, Thunberg, 18, instead took part in the protest outside, explaining in her speech that she is over politicians who have proved to be all talk and no action on the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Climate activist Greta Thunberg calls COP26 a "failure"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said COP26 "has turned into a PR event" during a climate rally in Glasgow on Friday during which she accused world leaders of "greenwashing." What they're saying: "It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure," Thunberg said at the rally. "It should be obvious that we cannot solve a crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place."
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

Greta Thunberg says climate talks are becoming a ‘greenwash campaign’

GLASGOW, Scotland — The United Nations climate conference in Scotland has become a venue for world leaders and business executives to pretend they are taking action on climate change without following through, climate activist Greta Thunberg said. Speaking Thursday on the sidelines of the summit meeting, known as COP26, the...
BBC

Greta Thunberg among thousands at youth climate march

Protest crowd hears speeches from activists from around the globe. Activists from across the world are taking to the stage in George Square, Glasgow, to address the thousands of climate protesters that have gathered there. So far, we've had speakers from Columbia, Papa New Guinea, Uganda, Pakistan and the UK.
PROTESTS
Tidewater News

Greta Thunberg calls Glasgow COP26 local weather summit ‘a failure’

Greta Thunberg branded the UN local weather talks in Glasgow to date a failure, accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes within the guidelines and greenwashing their nations’ emissions. Speaking at a rally exterior the convention venue, Thunberg known as for harder guidelines to clamp down on polluters as a substitute...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Greta Thunberg says 'many loopholes' in COP26 pact

Greta Thunberg has said the eventual agreement struck at COP26 was "very vague" with many loopholes. The 18-year-old - who came to Glasgow for the summit - said it only succeeded in "watering down the blah blah blah." Countries agreed to "phase down" rather than "phase out" coal after India...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
