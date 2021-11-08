CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day: where military can get free meals and discounts

By Jessica Schueler
 7 days ago

(WVNS) — Some restaurants will be honoring those who serve and have served in the U.S. military on Thursday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day.

Here’s where you can score free meals and discounts if you’re a veteran:

Shoney’s : Shoney’s will be offering an ‘All You Care To Eat Breakfast Bar’ for all military past and present.

McDonald’s : Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID.

Sheetz : The gas station will be offering a free meal and car wash for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Bob Evans : Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a select menu (dine-in only).

Chili’s : Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free meal from a select menu (in-restaurant only).

Grafton American Legion holds flag-raising ceremony to kick off Veterans Week

Dunkin’ Donuts :  Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Starbucks : Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall, hot brewed coffee at participating stores.

Wendy’s : Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

IHOP : Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings : Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty services members with proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

For a complete list of Veterans Day freebies and discounts at Military.com, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

