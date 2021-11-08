CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Covid became the unlikely hero of our inflation crisis

By James Surowiecki
MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe message Americans have been getting about inflation from in recent months can be summed up in four words: Be afraid. Very afraid. Inflation hawks have been telling scary stories about impending inflation ever since the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near-zero during the financial crisis of 2008-2009....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
kbbi.org

Inflation is surging and people are hopping mad

Bernice Rink didn't need to see this week's eye-popping inflation report to know that prices are getting painfully high. She can see it every time she goes to the supermarket. "Oh my God," says Rink, "you can hardly buy groceries." Prices of everyday items have surged during the pandemic, thanks...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WALB 10

Biden calls inflation crisis 'worrisome'

A week after a Houston music festival turned deadly, questions emerged over who should be held accountable for the nine deaths and hundreds of injuries resulting from the crowd surge. This holiday season could see a Christmas tree crunch!. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Christmas trees may be in shorter...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Biden concedes his COVID stimulus checks fueled spike in inflation

President Biden on Wednesday conceded that inflation is at a three-decade high because “people have more money now” as a result of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus legislation, recognizing a central point made by people who are arguing against a nearly $2 trillion sequel. Biden unexpectedly endorsed the stance of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Cnn
KTAR News

Inflation alone unlikely to lead to recession, Phoenix economist says

PHOENIX – As U.S. inflation surges to its highest level in 30 years, a Valley economist says the chance of recession is low. “[The inflation rate] isn’t a good thing but it’s not enough to throw us into a recession,” Jim Rounds of Rounds Consulting Group in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “No one issue like this, inflation, could cause a recession, but if it combines with several other negative factors it potentially could.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

From Washington: The Implications Of Rising Inflation

New data this week showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had gone up 6.2% in October, from a year ago, becoming the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. The White House is insisting that the infrastructure bill that recently passed in Congress and the social spending bill that Congress is still working on will ease inflation, but is more big government spending really the answer? Former economic adviser to President Trump, Stephen Moore joins to explains why he is a critic of President Biden’s economic policy and why he thinks it will only cause inflation to go up more.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
AFP

How Washington could fight America's record inflation

With US prices rising at a rate not seen in decades, President Joe Biden's administration is looking for ways to turn the tide. From relaxing tariffs on China to addressing the semiconductor shortage, there are many actions Washington could take to keep price increases in check. However, analysts warn that few will offer immediate relief from the price surge that has struck the world's largest economy this year as it bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic:
WASHINGTON STATE
KITV.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based on shifting tastes. Someone makes...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Skyrocketing Inflation Isn't Enough to Scare Team Transitory Into Changing Course

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Over the span of the pandemic, certain numbers have loomed large. Early on, it was the daily coronavirus case count. Then weekly unemployment claims became a data point to watch.
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy