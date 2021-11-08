How Covid became the unlikely hero of our inflation crisis

New data this week showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had gone up 6.2% in October, from a year ago, becoming the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. The White House is insisting that the infrastructure bill that recently passed in Congress and the social spending bill that Congress is still working on will ease inflation, but is more big government spending really the answer? Former economic adviser to President Trump, Stephen Moore joins to explains why he is a critic of President Biden’s economic policy and why he thinks it will only cause inflation to go up more.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO