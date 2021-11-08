CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County man accused of trying solicit minor for sex

By Jessica Schueler
 7 days ago

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was arrested for allegedly trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Hart, 61, was in contact with someone he believed to be a 13 year-old-girl through social media and text messages. Investigators said the communication first started on the app Skout. Hart allegedly talked about engaging in sexual activities and allegedly sent nude photos of himself.

On November 5, 2021, Hart went to meet the person he believed to be the young girl. On that day he was interview by deputies, and according to court documents, he admitted to talking about engaging in sexual activities.

Hart was arrested and charged with Intent to Seduce a Minor and One count of Soliciting a minor via computer. He is currently in jail and his bail is set at $250,000.

Couple found after Silver Alert is issued in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: Thursday, November 11, 10:00 a.m. — According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department the missing couple out of Greenbrier County has been located. QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple out of Greenbrier County. Mary Evelyn Payne and Leslie Elwood Payne from Quinwood, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department grows beards for a good cause

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are putting down the razor and letting their beards grow out. At least 16 deputies are participating in a No Shave November event that will benefit Child Protect of Mercer County. Participating deputies donate $25 to grow facial hair and get other donations throughout […]
PRINCETON, WV
Mount Hope man pleads guilty in coal mine equipment theft case

CHARLESTON, WV — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of equipment from a coal mine. Stuart Dotson entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Charleston to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. The 56-year-old Mount Hope resident faces up to 20 years in prison. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
UPDATE: Princeton Police have person of interest in hit-and-run case

UPDATE: November 5, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. (WVNS) — The Princeton Police Department released new information on a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened on October 26th. Investigators said there is a confirmed person of interest, and they are taking DNA samples from a silver Ford Ranger is in connection to the accident. The samples have […]
PRINCETON, WV
