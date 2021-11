(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ Day is nearly upon us, and Disney is getting fans pumped with a weeklong series of promotions. Among the deals: A huge discount to Disney+. Starting Monday 8 November 2021 and lasting through to 14 November 2021, you can snag a subscription to Disney+ for $1.99/£1.99. The limited-time offer is available to both new and eligible returning subscribers. Although it only works for one month, it is available in the US, UK, and several other countries.

