Wheeling, WV

First-Generation College Celebration means a lot to WVNCC

By Steven Ruffing
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

WHEELIN, W.Va. (WTRF)- Today is the first time West Virginia is joining in on a national celebration.
It’s the state’s inaugraul First-Generation College Celebration. Check out what it means for West Virginia Northern Community College.

First Generation College Celebration is going on all across the state. Today is especially important for more than half of West Virginia Northern Community College students and their President.

West Virginia Northern is about 58 percent first generation. A majority of our students are first generation like me.

Dr. Dan Mosser | President, WVNCC

Dr. Dan Mosser knows first hand how scary being a First Generation student can be. He says being the first person in your immediate family going to college is tough. It can also be confusing. Both for parents and students.

Mosser says W-V-N-C-C goes the extra mile to make sure everyone has the resources they need.

We’ve launched an initiative, there’s a group that plans activities and provides services for first gen students. We’re doing a remodel on the B&O building tha’s going to include a new action center. It’s going to be a place where students like first generation students can walk in and say ‘I need help. I don’t understand this, can someone help.’

Dr. Dan Mosser | President, WVNCC

They have all these resources to make First Generation students feel more comfortable. Another way WVNCC does this is by making sure no one gets left out.

When you go to a big university, you can get lost in the system and become a number but at west virginia northern you have a name. You have a person looking out for you here. And you don’t get lost in the system.

Dr. Dan Mosser | President, WVNCC

Dr. Mosser adds to that. He offers some first hand advice to current and future First Gen Students.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. As a first gen student I can remember not wanting to ask questions.

Dr. Dan Mosser | President, WVNCC

All this week First Generation Students at each WVNCC branch in the Northern Panhandle can stop in to the library to grab a free shirt. Don’t forget to get a selfie with the hashtag “Celebrate First Generation.”

Also taking part in the nationwide celebration- our friends at West Liberty University and Wheeling University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

