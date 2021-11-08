CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Man in custody for confronting Dothan Vice Unit with a hatchet

By Aaron Dixon
 7 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man had an axe to grind Thursday afternoon that saw him end up behind bars, and he wasn’t even the initial suspect.

“Saw them approaching, went into the inside of his room,” Captian of the Dothan Police Investigative Division Jason Penn said. “Came back out and confronted them with a hatchet.”

A Dothan Police Vice Unit responded to a call at the Dothan Inn off of Ross Clark Circle, and as they were going to execute a search warrant they were approaching the room where the initial 911 call was made, a male suspect who was hanging outside of his hotel room saw the officers.

He then went inside his room and came out with a hatchet.

“He did have it up in a threatening manner,” Captain Penn said.

The vice unit then began to give the man verbal commands to comply, which caused the male suspect to go back into his room.

The officers then continued to give verbal commands to the man, and after a brief standoff, the suspect complied, and the officers were able to take the man into custody without injury.

“We always include de-escalation training each year,” Captain Penn said.

Each Dothan Police Officer goes through 32 hours of in-service training every year, including a class in de-escalation.

“We try to include more and more of that type of training,” Captain Penn said.

The male suspect was not involved in the initial police call at first and wasn’t even staying in the room that made the initial call that caused the Dothan Police Vice Unit to act.

The suspect was charged with menacing, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.

