Alabama State

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers proposes making Daylight Saving Year-Round

By Autumn Bracey
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Making daylight saving time year-round so people don’t have to switch their clocks twice a year is a widely debated topic.

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers says it’s his goal to leave it optional for states to implement this change. He adds many benefits of making daylight saving year round include being good for the economy and people’s health.

Congressman Rogers says this is something Alabamians have been pushing for many years because they say it’s outdated. This year, the Alabama legislature voted in favor of the issue, but it still needs Congress’s approval.

“We run into trouble in the past. But what I found over my career is that typically big legislation here that makes a difference it has to be around for a few years for people to get comfortable with it,” Congressman Mike Rogers, said. “So I’m hopeful that we are going to be able to get some action on it. This is something that people in my district for years have been pushing.”

If Congress approves the legislation, this wouldn’t just effect Alabamians, but states across the nation.

CBS 42 spoke with some locals to learn what they have to say about the issue.

“Really like for it to be all the same all year-long at the same time just because sleep schedules for the kids and it’s harder for adults to change times,” Jamie Baker, Local, said.

