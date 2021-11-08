Kenny Smith on Zion Williamson: "It's not hard, eat less"

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Smith isn't cutting Zion Williamson any slack.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, the NBA player-turned-analyst said there is a very simple way for the former No.1 draft pick to lose all the weight he has amassed over the offseason.

Just don't eat so much.

"The easiest part he'll figure out is how to eat less," Kenny "The Jet" said. "It's not hard when it's your profession. He puts the hours in to become a great basketball player. He'll figure out those hours he needs to keep his body right.

"It's not hard, just eat less."

Williamson, 21, underwent surgery early in the offseason to repair his left foot, just one of many injuries in the All-Star's young career that have sidelined him for long stretches of time. This has caused many to speculate that Williamson's weight and lack of physical fitness off the court are playing a significant role.

Charles Barkley also sounded off on Williamson's weight last week on TNT's "Inside The NBA".

"He’s already hurt, you should not get hurt when you’re young," Barkley said, via the Sporting News. "And he’s already had surgeries on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot, he gonna have to learn, even when you’re hurt, you’re gonna have to control your eating. When guys get hurt, and they come back, you’re trying to get in shape. And if you’re putting on that stress on your knees and your feet, you’re just gonna keep getting hurt."

Williamson is still considered to be "weeks away" from returning to the court, the Sporting News said.