Jurassic World: Dominion Is In The Can, Colin Trevorrow Reveals

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous just ave fans at what the Spinosaurus in the fourth season of the Netflix show. Things are getting fun with the entire crew as they continue to adventure in the world of the wildly popular franchise. The streamer kept audiences in suspense in the lead-up to Season 4. Isla Nublar is in the rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean the adventures are over. In previous years, the creative team was unsure if Camp Cretaceous was going to get this long-fabled court season. The fans and online communities helped bring this dream to fruition. Executive producer Scott Kreamer said that they tried to wrap up the third season in a way that would feel complete but always leave the door open for more adventures.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO