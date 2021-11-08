Jurassic World: Dominion Is In The Can, Colin Trevorrow Reveals

Video game adaptations of blockbuster films can be hit or miss, but one of the stronger narrative elements of Jurassic World Aftermath is that it reveals more of what happened between the events of Jurassic World and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. Hiding and running from dinosaurs in virtual reality is as terrifying as you might expect, but there are frustrating elements of this game that break the immersion. Still, Jurassic Park fans will find plenty to love about Jurassic World Aftermath, from seeing impressively large dinosaurs up close to some fan-favorite voice cameos. Keep reading to check out our full Jurassic World Aftermath review and see if this Jurassic Park Oculus Quest game is worth the investment.
